Key events in Kerala: National conference of unaided schools, book release and cultural programmes on Sep 22
Ministers inaugurated diverse events across Kerala, including seawall construction, memorial pavilions, tourism projects, cultural conferences, and book releases, alongside sports championships and film festivals.
Ministers inaugurated diverse events across Kerala, including seawall construction, memorial pavilions, tourism projects, cultural conferences, and book releases, alongside sports championships and film festivals.
Ministers inaugurated diverse events across Kerala, including seawall construction, memorial pavilions, tourism projects, cultural conferences, and book releases, alongside sports championships and film festivals.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Pozhiyur Govt. U.P. School: Chief Minister V D Satheesan inaugurates the Pozhiyur seawall construction project. 4:00 pm.
- Neyyattinkara NIMS Medicity: Chief Minister V D Satheesan unveils the memorial pavilion for freedom fighters P Gopinathan Nair and K E Mammen. 4:30 pm.
- Thampanoor Hotel Chaithram: Minister C P John inaugurates KSRTC Budget Tourism Cell projects. 7:30 pm.
- Press Club Hall: SC/ST Aided College Managements Consortium with Ministers A P Anilkumar and K A Thulasi. 11:00 am.
- Karthika Thirunal Theatre: Minister Ramesh Chennithala inaugurates the Manas Natakavedi Cultural Conference. 5:45 pm.
- Jagathy Govt. School for the Deaf Campus: Minister N Shamsudheen inaugurates 'Software Freedom Day 2026' state-level celebrations and announces the completion of 'School Wikithon'. 11:30 am.
- Public Library Hall: Ministers Roji M John and C P John inaugurate 'Stand With Toofan' by the National Service Scheme Technical Cell. 11:00 am.
- KPCC Headquarters: A K Antony releases the logo for the Sanskara Sahithi District Committee Drama Festival. 5:30 pm.
- Joint Council Hall: All India Peace and Solidarity Organization District Council holds a seminar on the topic 'War-Free World, Religion-Hate-Free India'. 5:00 pm.
- Pattom Mundassery Hall: Book release of 'Guru's Manifesto' authored by Dr P Soman. 5:00 pm.
- Nandavanam Prof N Krishnapillai Foundation Auditorium: Conference for the birth anniversary celebration of Prof N Krishnapillai. 5:00 pm.
- Press Club: Green Books 'Karuthachan' book release by Benyamin. 4:00 pm.
- Press Club: Thanima Cultural Collective event. 3:00 pm.
- Kottakkakam Margi Natyagriham: Kathakali performance 'Subhadraharanam'. 5:30 pm.
- Kavadiyar Kuravankonam Road, Bhavageetham Prayana Art Gallery: Painting Exhibition. 5:30 pm.
- Vazhuthacaud French Cultural Centre: Inauguration of the exhibition of paintings by Mary Samuel. 6:00 pm.
- Thampanoor Ponnara Sreedharan Park: Commemoration of Ponnara Sreedharan and floral tribute by Minister Ramesh Chennithala and Mayor V V Rajesh. 4:30 pm.
Kollam
- Kollam Excise Division Office Conference Hall: Vimukthi Mission District-Level Quiz Competition. Minister Bindu Krishna at 9:00 am.
- Kollam S N College: Excise Department's Drug-Free Campus Declaration. Former Indian Hockey Team Captain P.R. Sreejesh at 11:00 am.
- Sree Narayana Guru Cultural Complex: Inauguration of the 'Susthira Kollam' (Sustainable Kollam) Project. Minister Bindu Krishna at 10:00 am.
- Pallimon Dairy Farmers' Cooperative Society: Karsaka Maithri Dairy Farmer Outreach Program at 10:30 am.
Kottayam
- IMA Hall: District-level Inauguration of Ayurveda Day. Speaker Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan – 1:00 pm.
- Aided Primary Teachers Co-operative Society Auditorium: Inauguration of the District Conference of the Kerala Primary Co-operative Service Pensioners Association. Speaker Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan – 2:30 pm.
Kochi
- Maharaja's College Ground, Ernakulam: District Athletic Championship competitions – 8:00 am.
- Gokulam Park Convention Centre, Kaloor: National Conference of Unaided Schools, inaugurated by Minister Ramesh Chennithala – 10:00 am.
- Rajendra Maidan: Christian Book Fair organized by Beautiful Books – 10:00 am.
- Chavara Cultural Centre: German Film Festival, organized by Cochin Film Society and Chavara Cultural Centre. Inauguration by Director Prajesh Sen. Films: "Beyond the Blue Border" – 3:30 pm, "From Hilda with Love" – 6:15 pm.
- Kaloor Kannan Nair Memorial Cultural Centre: 'Anyone Can Sing' event, organized by Kaloor Elders Forum and Voice of Kaloor – 4:00 pm; Ghazal performance – 7:00 pm.
- Changampuzha Cultural Centre, Edappally: Weekly CPR Awareness Class – 5:30 pm; Mohiniyattam performance – 6:30 pm.
- Ernakulam District Ayurveda Hospital: Flag-off for the 11th Ayurveda Day Awareness Rally by Mayor V K Minimol – 3:00 pm.
Kozhikode
- Beach Aspian Courtyard: As part of the Kerala Cooperative Employees Union State Conference, the Cooperative Conference will hold discussions at 9:30 am, followed by its inauguration by Minister M Liju at 5:00 pm.
- Convent Road Ground: Great Bombay Circus shows at 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm, and 7:30 pm.