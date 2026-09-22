Ministers inaugurated diverse events across Kerala, including seawall construction, memorial pavilions, tourism projects, cultural conferences, and book releases, alongside sports championships and film festivals.

Ministers inaugurated diverse events across Kerala, including seawall construction, memorial pavilions, tourism projects, cultural conferences, and book releases, alongside sports championships and film festivals.

Ministers inaugurated diverse events across Kerala, including seawall construction, memorial pavilions, tourism projects, cultural conferences, and book releases, alongside sports championships and film festivals.