The Forest Intelligence Wing of the Kerala Forest Department, in a joint operation with other enforcement teams, arrested five persons and seized a pair of elephant tusks and a piece of ivory from a homestay at Sixth Mile, Chethalayam, on Tuesday.

The seizure, involving ivory worth several lakhs of rupees, was made around noon following a covert operation based on a tip-off received by the forest department. Forest officials said this was the first major ivory seizure reported from Wayanad in a long interval.

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The arrested persons have been identified as Thekkekunnath Shamin Francis, 32, of Panayambam, Vadakkanad, and Vettuparapurath Abhilash, 44, of Sixth Mile, Chethalayam. They were arrested for allegedly possessing the ivory.

The ivory seized by the forest department. Photo: Special arrangement

The Forest Department also seized the ivory and the vehicle allegedly used by the duo to travel to the homestay.

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Based on information obtained from the duo during interrogation, Forest Department personnel later arrested three more persons in connection with the case late on Tuesday evening. They were identified as Rajesh, 34, and Balan, 55, both natives of Kurichiyad, and Jithu, 27, a native of Panayambam. The three allegedly supplied the ivory to the duo.

According to forest officials, the operation was launched after the department received information that an ivory-smuggling group based in Thiruvananthapuram was planning to come to Wayanad to purchase ivory and meet prospective sellers at a homestay.

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Acting on the information, officials from the Forest Intelligence Wing travelled to the location posing as prospective ivory buyers. They allegedly held negotiations with the two men and discussed the price of the ivory before making the seizure and arrest.

A special team comprising officials of the Forest Intelligence Wing, Thiruvananthapuram; the Flying Squad, Kozhikode; the Forest Vigilance Wing, Kalpetta; Kurichiyad Range; and Kuppadi Forest Station took part in the operation.

The seized ivory consists of a pair of elephant tusks and a smaller piece of ivory, forest officials said. The department is examining the origin of the ivory and investigating whether the arrested persons are part of a larger wildlife-smuggling network operating in Wayanad and neighbouring areas.

Officials are also probing where the accused allegedly obtained the ivory and whether other persons were involved in procuring, transporting and selling it.

The two accused are currently being interrogated at a forest station under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary. They are expected to be produced before the court on Wednesday.

The forest department is also examining the vehicle seized from the spot and other evidence collected during the operation as part of the investigation into the alleged ivory-trading network.