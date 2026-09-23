Thrissur: An accidentally recorded video with clear audio has surfaced, putting police officers in a spot in connection with an incident in which a youngster was seriously injured after being hit by a Pudukad police vehicle. The video, captured on an iPhone seized by police from the house of Amal, a resident of Kallur, contains a conversation of police personnel allegedly confirming that the vehicle deliberately hit the motorbike on which the youngsters were riding.

Four police officers, including Pudukad SHO Mahesh, were earlier suspended in connection with the incident.

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On July 19, a Pudukad police jeep hit a bike on which there were three people, including Prasanna's son. Abhishek, a resident of Varandarappilly, sustained injuries. Abhishek, who fell from the bike, was not taken to hospital, according to the complaint.

Prasanna, Amal's mother, alleged that police officers had initially visited Amal's house and seized his mobile phone, accusing him of being involved in a fight at a roadside eatery. The complaint alleges that the police later followed the youths and knocked their bike down with the police vehicle.

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The video was discovered when the phone was checked after it was returned to Amal. It is not yet clear on how the video was recorded, though it appears that the video camera got accidentally turned on while the phone was with the policemen.

Following a complaint filed by Prasanna, the officers were suspended earlier. Those currently under suspension are SI C M Mahesh and CPOs M U Faisal, E C Yadukrishnan and P D Naveen Kumar. The families of the youngsters have alleged that the Varandarappilly police were not willing to register a case against the police personnel accused in the incident. Prasanna also alleged that one of the police officers, Faisal, used a gun to threaten the youngsters.

The police have declined to comment on the matter.