Contrary to public perception, there exists no dispute between the state government and Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), said Board president K Jayakumar. “There was certain pressure from some corners when we tried to avoid middlemen. Shortage of ‘aravana’ was experienced at the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple because more devotees visited the temple than we expected,” he said in an interview. Excerpts:

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How did the shortage of ‘aravana’ occur during the ‘puja’ in the ‘Kanni’ month? Wasn’t it a major lapse on TDB’s side?

The minor shortage of ‘aravana’ was caused due to the arrival of a higher number of devotees than our estimates. Normally, the requirement of ‘aravana’ during monthly rituals is 2.5 lakh tonnes. We had shut the ‘aravana’ plant for upgrading its capacity after preparing 3.25 lakh tonnes. But we had to impose certain restrictions on the distribution of the 'prsasadam' after more devotees visited the temple on two days. Such a situation should have been avoided. Usually, the temple receives an amount of around ₹5 crore during the monthly ‘puja’. However, our revenue this time crossed ₹7.5 crore. Doesn’t it prove that an unprecedented number of devotees prayed at Sabarimala?

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Was it necessary to carry out maintenance of the ‘aravana’ plant during the monthly rituals?

The work on the plant will last one-and-a-half months. The upgradation is intended to increase the capacity by an additional one lakh tins per day. This work cannot be carried out after the ‘Kanni pujas’. The ongoing work will be completed by October 10, so that we can produce the ‘aravana’ for ‘Thulam’ month rituals and the buffer stock for the upcoming Mandala-Makaravilakku season. Our goal is to avoid an ‘aravana’ shortage during the season.

Differences between the government and the TDB have come out in the open. Your response?

No such differences of opinion exist. Preparations for the coming season are taking place on a priority basis. Some pressures will emerge from many quarters when we try to avoid middlemen.

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What are those pressures?

Earlier, items of low standards were supplied at Sabarimala bypassing quality tests. We launched stringent tests to prevent such a situation. Some people have many vested interests in Sabarimala, and they don’t want things to improve. Most people are fishing in troubled waters.