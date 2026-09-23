Kozhikode: A newspaper report about a man receiving compensation after being attacked by a stray goat at a KSRTC depot in Edappal prompted Koyilandi native Anilkumar to seek compensation for his daughter, who had been bitten by a stray dog. Twelve years after the incident, the District Legal Services Authority and the Stray Dog Victim Compensation Recommendation Committee have ordered Keezhariyur grama panchayat in the district to pay ₹52,000 to his daughter, Amrithapriya.

It was on March 1, 2014, that Amrithapriya, who was then pursuing her BBA at SNDP College, Koyilandi, was attacked by a stray dog on the road at Karumayilthazham near Naduvathur. She had just stepped out of her house when the dog attacked her, causing bite injuries to her right leg and left hand.

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Amrithapriya was taken to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital immediately after the attack. She reportedly fell unconscious while being taken to the hospital. After receiving the first injection at the medical college hospital, she took the remaining doses at Koyilandi Taluk Hospital. She was unable to attend college for nearly a month.

Anilkumar said he decided to approach the authorities after reading the report about the compensation awarded to a person who was attacked by a goat at the KSRTC depot in Edappal. He subsequently filed a complaint before the Ombudsman seeking compensation for the difficulties caused by the dog attack.

The complaint was initially filed before the Justice Siri Jagan Committee, which sought a report from Keezhariyur grama panchayat. It was later forwarded to the Stray Dog Victim Compensation Recommendation Committee, which conducted an inquiry before issuing its order.

As per the order, Amrithapriya will receive ₹25,000 for pain and suffering, ₹20,000 for loss of income, ₹5,000 towards medical expenses and ₹2,000 towards travelling expenses.

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Amrithapriya said the dog was aggressive and had reportedly attacked people in the area earlier.

“It was an unexpected attack. I suffered injuries on the front and back of my legs and also on my hands. When the dog tried to bite my face, I managed to block it,” said Amrithapriya, who is now 33 and works as a teacher at an English-medium school in Koyilandi.

She said local people gathered at the spot soon after the attack and killed the dog, fearing that it would attack others.

According to Anilkumar, the compensation order should serve as a wake-up call for authorities that have been reluctant to take effective measures to address the stray-dog menace.

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“I was reminded of the need to approach the authorities when I read the newspaper report about a person getting compensation after a goat attack at the KSRTC depot in Edappal. That prompted me to file the complaint before the Ombudsman,” he said.

Anilkumar said the stray-dog threat continues to concern his daughter even 12 years after the incident.

“Even now, there is a stray-dog menace around her home. Since she has children now, she lives with the fear that they too could be attacked,” he said.