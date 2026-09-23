Various dignitaries inaugurated multiple events across Kerala, including Ayurveda Day celebrations, book releases, art exhibitions, and social work summits, with functions held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kochi, and Kozhikode.

Various dignitaries inaugurated multiple events across Kerala, including Ayurveda Day celebrations, book releases, art exhibitions, and social work summits, with functions held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kochi, and Kozhikode.

Various dignitaries inaugurated multiple events across Kerala, including Ayurveda Day celebrations, book releases, art exhibitions, and social work summits, with functions held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kochi, and Kozhikode.