Key events in Kerala: State-level inauguration of gig workers' rest centres, film screening and cultural programmes on Sep 23
Various dignitaries inaugurated multiple events across Kerala, including Ayurveda Day celebrations, book releases, art exhibitions, and social work summits, with functions held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kochi, and Kozhikode.
Various dignitaries inaugurated multiple events across Kerala, including Ayurveda Day celebrations, book releases, art exhibitions, and social work summits, with functions held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kochi, and Kozhikode.
Various dignitaries inaugurated multiple events across Kerala, including Ayurveda Day celebrations, book releases, art exhibitions, and social work summits, with functions held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kochi, and Kozhikode.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Kanakakunnu Palace Hall: State-level inauguration of Ayurveda Day Celebration, by Minister K Muraleedharan. 10:00 am
- Public Library Hall: State-level inauguration of the 'Stand with Toofan' campaign, implemented focusing on polytechnic colleges, by Minister Roji M John. 10:00 am
- KPCC Headquarters: Book release of "Sateeshan Government's White Paper and First Budget: An Analysis" by Dr P Krishnakumar, by A K Antony. 5:30 pm
- Vanrose Junction (New Gig Workers' Rest Centre): State-level inauguration of Gig Workers' Rest Centres, by Minister Bindu Krishna. 3:00 pm
- Press Club: Release of “Neithedutha Nerum Novum”(Woven Truth and Pain) by Surayya Shafi, by Minister P C Vishnunath and B Sandhya. 11:00 am
- Press Club: Global Kerala Initiative Keraliyam – Music album release of ‘Toofan Ki Awaaz’, by Ministers Ramesh Chennithala and Bindu Krishna. 5:00 pm
- Jagathy Jawahar Cooperative Bhavan: Social Work Summit of the Professional Social Workers Congress, inaugurated by Minister Bindu Krishna. 10:30 am
- Thycaud Sishukshema Samithi Headquarters: State-level inauguration of Flu Vaccination Drive, by Minister Bindu Krishna. 8:00 am
- Ayyankali Hall: Kerala State Library Council launches 80 Cultural Lecture series, by Minister Roji M John. 3:00 pm
- Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium: District-level Junior Athletic Championship inauguration, by Minister O J Jenish. 10:00 am
- Manaveeyam Veedhi: Wall painting inauguration, marking International Deaf Week and Sign Language Day, by Minister V E Abdul Gafoor. 11:00 am
- Museum Auditorium: 'Arkana' painting exhibition by Murugan Krishnapuram, inaugurated by Minister P C Vishnunath. 11:00 am
- Karthika Thirunal Theatre: Valedictory Session of Manassu Theatre Group, inaugurated by Minister P C Vishnunath. 5:45 pm
- Pulimoodu Samskruthi Bhavan: 'Akalam' film audio launch, by Minister P C Vishnunath. 10:30 am
- Thampanoor PTC Tower, Hamsadhwani Hall: Book release by Dr Ajayapuram Jyothish Kumar, by Minister P C Vishnunath. 2:00 pm
- Menamkulam Kerala Armed Women Police Battalion Headquarters: Inauguration of development and welfare activities within the battalion, by DGP Rawada Chandrashekar. 11:00 am
- Kavadiar Kuravankonam Road, Bhavageetham Prayana Art Gallery: Painting Exhibition. 5:30 pm
- Vazhuthacaud French Cultural Centre: Exhibition of paintings by Mary Samuel. 10:00 am
- Kottakkakam Margi Natyagriham: Kathakali Performance. 5:30 pm
- Kanakakunnu Visvesvaraya Bhavan: Institution of Engineers India Lecture Program. 5:45 pm
- Jawahar Cooperative Bhavan: First Kerala Social Work Summit, with the presence of Ministers Bindu Krishna, V E Abdul Gafoor, M Liju, O J Jenish, Roji M John, and K A Thulasi. 9:00 am
Kollam
- Kollam, Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium: District Athletics Meet at 10:00 am
Kochi
- Rajendra Maidan: Christian Book Fair – 10:00 am
- Kalur Kannan Nair Cultural Centre: 'Anyone Can Sing' (Cultural Program) – 4:00 pm
- Pallimukku Theosophical Society: Discussion on J Krishnamurti – 5:30 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Park: K G George Commemoration, organized jointly by Changampuzha Cultural Centre and Metro Film Society. Inauguration by Justice Harishankar V Menon. Film Screening: 'Kolangal' – 6:00 pm
- Chavara Cultural Centre: German Film Screening, organized jointly by Goethe-Zentrum, Kochi Film Society, and Chavara Cultural Centre. 'Affair' – 4:00 pm, 'Co-Pilot' – 6:00 pm
Kozhikode
- Beach Aspin Courtyard: Kerala Cooperative Employees Union (CITU) State Conference at 9:00 am. This will be followed by a Farewell Session at 11:00 am, inauguration by K N Gopinath, CITU All-India Secretary
- Chevayur Composite Regional Centre: Sign Language Day celebration organized by the Malabar Deaf Association. Inauguration by K Baijunath, Judicial Member, State Human Rights Commission, 10:00 am
- Providence Women's College: 'Bisnova 2026' - a Management Interaction session presented jointly by the Administration Department of Providence Women's College and the Women's Wing of the All India Malayalee Association. Inauguration by Gokulam Gopalan, Chairman, Gokulam Group of Companies, 11:00 am
- Westhill Govt. Polytechnic Auditorium: National Ayurveda Day celebrations, with the district-level inauguration by K Jayanth MLA, 11:00 am
- Collectorate Conference Hall: Youth Commission district-level Adalat (grievance redressal camp), 11:00 am
- Devagiri College Fr Joseph Paikada Memorial Indoor Stadium: Inauguration of the Yonex Sunrise Kerala State Sub-Junior Badminton Championship, organized jointly by the Kerala Badminton Association and the District Badminton Association, 11:00 am
- Chelanur Panchayat Hall: Public hearing for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), inauguration by Panchayat President M Swapna, 11:00 am
- Convent Road: Great Bombay Circus shows at 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm, and 7:30 pm
- UL Cyber Park: Calicut Connect NPS (National Pension Scheme) Awareness Workshop for entrepreneurs, 3:30 pm
- Academy Art Gallery: 'Varnavismayam' – A painting and photography exhibition by members and families of the SBI Kozhikode Friends Forum. Inauguration by Mayor O Sadasivan, 4:00 pm
- Medical College Bus Stand: International Deaf Awareness Week celebration, featuring a street play presented by Rahmaniya School for Handicapped, 3:00 pm
- Town Hall: Thamburu Music Academy presents 'Devashatam 2026' – a program to commemorate Devarajan Master's 100th birth anniversary. The event, featuring the presentation of the Thamburu Award, will be inaugurated by Vayalar Sarath Chandra Varma, 5:00 PM.