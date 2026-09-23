Kozhikode: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the proposed Argentina team visit to Kerala has found that the proceedings initiated by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) lacked clarity and gave the Reporter Broadcasting Corporation an undue financial advantage.

The SIT, headed by ADGP P Vijayan, is preparing to submit its report to the state government, along with a recommendation to register a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

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According to the SIT, the entire process was structured to benefit RBC financially. The proposed visit of the Argentina team and Lionel Messi was widely publicised with the government’s support, enhancing RBC’s brand value and helping it generate additional revenue through videos and other content. The probe also found that the government selected RBC to sponsor the proposed visit without inviting a tender or entering into a formal agreement, giving the company an undue advantage.

The chronology of events has also come under scrutiny. RBC entered into an agreement with the Argentina Football Association on December 20, 2024, four days before the state government issued an order permitting the company to organise friendly matches involving the Argentina team.

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Although the proposal was to bring the Argentina team to Kerala, the agreement did not specify which team would play against them. The SIT also found that government machinery was used in efforts to generate revenue for RBC.

The SIT, meanwhile, also maintains that the financial transactions involved in the case will require a separate probe. The Kalamassery police have already registered a cheating case against Anto Augustine and RBC, while the forensic examination of electronic devices seized during raids is continuing.

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Anto Augustine to be questioned over allegations against CM

Police are set to question Reporter Channel MD Anto Augustine in a defamation case over allegations of a fake marriage involving the Chief Minister. The Kalamassery police, which is probing the case, will issue a notice to Augustine shortly as part of the investigation.

Augustine was released on bail in an Abkari case on Tuesday. Congress leader Raju P Nair, who filed the defamation complaint, had appeared before the Kalamassery police and recorded his statement a few days ago.