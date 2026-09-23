Kochi: An investor who claims to have lost more than ₹1 crore in the alleged ₹1,000-crore VPVV scam has complained of threats from a person linked to the company.

A Harikrishnan, a resident of Kowdiar in Thiruvananthapuram, lodged a complaint with the state police chief accusing Pothencode native Firoz Khan of calling and threatening him, citing the death of Malayala Manorama Special Correspondent Jijo John Puthezhath. Harikrishnan had earlier approached the Kerala High Court seeking a CBI investigation into the VPVV scam. Firoz Khan is a respondent in the petition. The complaint also states that a victim of the scam in Delhi also received a similar threatening message a week ago.

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Harikrishnan alleged that Firoz threatened him while claiming to reveal details disclosed by Venkit Venkit, the prime accused in the case. According to the complaint, Firoz was in a booze session with Venkit and another accused, G S Biju, at a resort in Varkala on Sunday night when he made the alleged threats. Firoz also allegedly warned Harikrishnan that it would be better for him to 'be careful', the complaint stated.

The complaint also pointed out that the accused, for whom Varkala police are searching in connection with the VPVV case, had gathered at a resort in Varkala and threatened complainants.

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Harikrishnan had earlier submitted an additional statement to the Medical College police containing what he described as crucial information, including allegations of police collusion in the VPVV case, after approaching the High Court seeking a CBI probe. He alleged that Firoz called him the following day.

Firoz Khan is also the main accused in a CBI-registered case involving an alleged ₹8.55-crore loan fraud at the Attingal branch of Bank of India in April 2019. The case alleges that forged documents were submitted under the guise of vehicle imports to obtain the loan.