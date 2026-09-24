Thiruvananthapuram: BJP leader Shone George on Thursday alleged that the diary entries of CMRL Managing Director S Sasidharan Kartha, relating to payments made to political leaders, contained names of several more leaders, including Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

George shared an image of the diary's page on social media, describing it as an annexure to the charge sheet submitted by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) in court. The document contains the names of several political leaders, including V D Satheesan, Pinarayi Vijayan, P Rajeeve, K Muraleedharan and G Sudhakaran, among others from the LDF and UDF. Various amounts are recorded against the names in two columns.

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George alleged that the state government had neither ordered a Vigilance probe nor registered an FIR against Pinarayi Vijayan despite a letter from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the monthly payment case, because Satheesan's name also appears on the list.

He questioned whether the government was refusing to register an FIR and order a direct investigation because the Chief Minister's name was mentioned in the document. The BJP has said it would approach the Kerala High Court if the government did not order an investigation. George said legal action would be initiated if there was no decision within a week.

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The diary page records amounts allegedly paid to various leaders. Pinarayi Vijayan's name appears both as the initials 'PV' and as 'Pinarayi'. The entries are of ₹15 lakh and ₹10 lakh on two occasions.

An amount of ₹5 lakh is recorded against the name of V D Satheesan, while ₹10 lakh is shown against V S Achuthanandan. The document also records amounts of ₹15 lakh against the name of V K Ebrahim Kunju and ₹10 lakh against Ramesh Chennithala.

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The page also shows ₹2 lakh each against Hibi Eden, K Muraleedharan and Anwar Sadath, while Shibu Baby John and Elamaram Kareem have ₹5 lakh each against their names.

Other prominent names on the list include P K Kunhalikutty, K B Ganesh Kumar, late leaders Oommen Chandy and T M Jacob, as well as Johnny Nelloor, Pannyan Ravindran, C K Chandrappan, K Chandran Pillai, P Rajeeve, Thampanoor Ravi and G Sudhakaran.

When the names of some leaders had surfaced earlier, the Congress leadership had said the money was received as election funds and party funds. Mathew Kuzhalnadan was the only leader to take a different position at the time.

With Satheesan's name also appearing in the document, questions have been raised over how the Congress and the state government will respond.

Central agencies are investigating transactions between Exalogic, the company owned by Veena Vijayan, and CMRL in the monthly payment case. Sasidharan Kartha had earlier told investigators that payments had been made to political leaders and officials to facilitate the smooth functioning of the company.

Petitions seeking a Vigilance investigation into the matter had earlier been dismissed by the Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance Court, the Kerala High Court and the Supreme Court. The courts rejected the pleas after noting that the evidence presented consisted merely of documents whose authenticity had not been established.