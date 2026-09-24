Key events in Kerala: Great Bombay Circus, film screening, book reading session on Sept 24
Multiple events are scheduled across Kerala, including book launches, conferences, sports championships, film festivals, and commemorations, with notable figures like Chief Minister V D Satheesan and various ministers in attendance.
Multiple events are scheduled across Kerala, including book launches, conferences, sports championships, film festivals, and commemorations, with notable figures like Chief Minister V D Satheesan and various ministers in attendance.
Multiple events are scheduled across Kerala, including book launches, conferences, sports championships, film festivals, and commemorations, with notable figures like Chief Minister V D Satheesan and various ministers in attendance.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Press Club: World Maritime Day 2026 Book Launch – Minister Mons Joseph, V Muraleedharan MLA, 11:00 am
- Palayam Ayyankali Hall: Kerala Legislature Secretariat Staff Association Annual Conference – Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, 10:30 am
- Press Club: Book Launch of 'Divine Tragedy' by A V Niranjana, 4:00 pm
- Palayam Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium, University Stadium: District Athletics Championship, 10:00 am
- PMG Science and Technology Museum Auditorium: K M Basheer Memorial Lecture by Vakkom Moulavi Foundation Trust – Fatima Thahliya MLA, 4:30 pm
- Vazhuthacaud Department of Music Hall: Lecture by Prof. Jolly Varghese on "Poems of Pablo Neruda," organised by the Under the Greenwood Tree English Club, 5:00 pm
- Museum Auditorium: Painting Exhibition by Murugan Krishnapuram, 10:00 am
Kottayam
- Managanam Mandiram P C George Community Hall: Mandiram Convention – Fr. K.M. Zachariah, 6:30 pm
- Marymatha Auditorium: Building Tax Camp for Akalakkunnam Panchayat, 10:30 am
- Edamula Anganwadi: Building Tax Camp for Akalakkunnam Panchayat, 10:30 am
- Madappad, Idakkattukunnu Anganwadis: Building Tax Camp for Kooropada Panchayat, 10:30 am
- Karimpani Marymatha College Auditorium: Akalakkunnam RPS Meeting – Presided by RPS President Georgekutty Vengaloor, 11:30 am
Kochi
- Kakkanad Smart City: Inauguration of Cyber Shelter Global Delivery Centre – Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, 12:00 pm
- Bolgatty Lulu International Convention Centre: Kerala Travel Mart 2026 – Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, Ministers P.C. Vishnunath, M. Liju, 5:00 pm
- Ernakulam BTH: Fifth Death Anniversary Commemoration of Journalist K.M. Roy – Minister Ramesh Chennithala, 5:30 pm
- Kacherippady Gandhibhavan: Weekly Family Gathering of Mahatma Gandhi Vayomithra Kendra, 11:00 am
- Marine Drive: District-level Walkathon on NSS Day, organised by the State NSS Cell, with the message 'Let's unite against drugs, let's move forward for a healthy future' – Minister V.E. Abdul Gafoor, 1:30 pm
- Kundannoor Hotel Le Meridien: World Maritime Day Celebration organised by Kerala Maritime Board, Vizhinjam Port, and Malabar International Port & SEZ Ltd., 8:00 am; Valedictory Session Inauguration – Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, 6:00 pm
- Kaloor Lumen Jyothis: Symposium on "Language, Attitude, and Behavior of People's Representatives," organised by the Newman Association Kerala Chapter – Justice Cyriac Joseph, 5:30 pm
- Vennala Abhaymatha Church: Preparatory Rites for the Feast Day: Presudhenthivazhcha, Word Proclamation, Offering of Gifts; Cultural performances by children and PTA members, 6:00 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Memorial Library Hall: French Film Festival organised by Metro Film Society Kochi and Edappally Changampuzha Memorial Library – Tribute to Director Tony Gatlif and Film Screening, 6:00 pm
- Elamkulam Jerusalem Mar Thoma Church: Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church Ernakulam Centre Convention – Thomas Mar Thimothios, 6:00 pm
- Chavara Cultural Centre Library Hall: German Film Festival organised by Cochin Film Society and Chavara Cultural Centre – 'The Conference' (2022) directed by Matti Geschonneck, 4:00 pm; Documentary 'Riefenstahl' (2024) directed by Andreas Veiel, 6:00 pm
- Palarivattom POC: KCBC All Kerala Professional Drama Festival organised by KCBC Media Commission – 'Koodu' by Gandhi Bhavan Theatre India, 6:00 pm
- Kaloor Kannan Nair Cultural Centre: "Anyone Can Sing" (Aarkkum Paadam), 4:00 pm; Short Story Reading by Sreekumar Devarajan, 6:00 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Nakshatrakkoottam Annual Celebration – Drama, 9:00 pm
- Kaloor Pottakuzhi Cherupushpam Church: Centenary Vision Feast of Saint Little Therese – Novena (Rosary, Holy Mass, Novena, Adoration), 6:00 pm
Kozhikode
- Providence Women's College: Bisnova 2026, organised by Providence Women's College Administration Department and All India Malayali Association Women's Wing, 9:30 am; Valedictory Session Inauguration – Deputy Speaker Shanimol Usman, 2:30 pm
- Chelanur AKKR Girls Higher Secondary School: Inauguration of "Toofan Commandos" Declaration and Rally, led by the school NSS Unit – Block Panchayat Vice President N. Premarajan, 9:30 am
- Mofussil Bus Stand: Commemorative Gathering organised by Thilakan Commemoration Committee District Committee – Inauguration by Actor K.S. Xavier, 10:30 am
- Guruvayoorappan College: Inauguration of MGS Corner, led by the History Department – Prof. M.C. Vasisht, 10:30 am
- Kottaparamba Government Hospital for Women and Children: Inauguration of the Repaired and Operational Centralized Air Conditioning System in the Surgical Theatre – Assistant Collector Malavika G. Nair, 11:00 am
- Devagiri College Fr. Joseph Paikada Memorial Indoor Stadium: Yonex Sunrise Kerala State Sub-Junior Badminton Championship, jointly organised by Kerala Badminton Association and District Badminton Association, 9:00 am
- Convent Road: Great Bombay Circus, 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm, 7:30 pm
- Academy Art Gallery: Painting and Photo Exhibition by SBI Kozhikode Friends Forum Members and their Families, titled 'Varnavismayam' (Wonder of Colours), 11:00 am
- Rahmaniya School for Handicapped Smart Room: International Deaf Awareness Week Celebration – Film Screening, 3:00 pm
- Mananchira Square: "Thousand Toofan Commandos Against Drugs" and National Service Scheme Grand Gathering on NSS Day – Inauguration by K. Jayanth MLA, 3:30 pm
- Malabar Chamber Hall: Malabar Chamber of Commerce Annual General Meeting, 4:30 pm
- Town Hall: Sangeetha Kala Samskarika Vedi Anniversary – Inauguration by Mayor O. Sadasivan, 5:00 pm; SKSV Team Musical Concert, 6:00 pm