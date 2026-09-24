Multiple events are scheduled across Kerala, including book launches, conferences, sports championships, film festivals, and commemorations, with notable figures like Chief Minister V D Satheesan and various ministers in attendance.

Multiple events are scheduled across Kerala, including book launches, conferences, sports championships, film festivals, and commemorations, with notable figures like Chief Minister V D Satheesan and various ministers in attendance.

Multiple events are scheduled across Kerala, including book launches, conferences, sports championships, film festivals, and commemorations, with notable figures like Chief Minister V D Satheesan and various ministers in attendance.