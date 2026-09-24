Dr Anjali Thomas, a researcher from Kerala working at the renowned Erasmus University Medical Centre in Rotterdam, Netherlands, has achieved prestigious global recognition. She has been featured in the 2027 'Women in Optics' notebook published by the International Society for Optics and Photonics (SPIE).

The highly coveted publication highlights just 26 outstanding female scientists worldwide who are shaping the future of optical science and technology, making Dr Thomas’s inclusion a momentous feat for the global Indian scientific community.

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Overcoming barriers to the world stage

Hailing from Iritty in Kannur, Dr Thomas built her academic foundation in Kerala. She completed her BSc in Physics from MG College, Iritty, and her MSc from Sir Syed College, Taliparamba, before earning her PhD from the prestigious Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite her stellar achievements today, her journey was far from easy.

"Early in my studies, I used to think the scientific world was exclusively for those from Western nations," Dr Thomas recalls. "However, my college teachers and my mother became my greatest sources of inspiration. Breaking through immense social barriers and limitations, my mother paved the way for my independence."

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She also notes that navigating her PhD alongside the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic was incredibly challenging, but the unwavering support of her mentors and friends kept her grounded.

Pioneering cancer and stroke detection technology

Currently, Dr Thomas is conducting groundbreaking research in photoacoustic imaging. This innovative technology uses light to allow medical professionals to look deep inside the human body clearly without the need for invasive surgeries or harmful radiation. She has already successfully developed a highly cost-effective, portable medical device designed for the early detection of breast cancer and the identification of stroke risk indicators. The technology has shown immensely promising results during initial tests on volunteers, and clinical trials are slated to begin in the near future.

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Embracing failure on the road to innovation

Dr Thomas believes that resilience is the core engine of scientific discovery. "Whether in research or in life, you don't always find success on the very first attempt," she shares. "If you want to discover something truly new, you must have the courage to fail multiple times. All you need to ultimately succeed is passion, hard work, and a circle of people who truly believe in your vision."

Disclaimer: The image accompanying this article is not owned by Malayala Manorama and has been sourced from spie.org to provide comprehensive context to this news report.