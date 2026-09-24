Amid the controversies over favours and friendships, Congress MLA C R Mahesh speaks to us about the need for caution, restraint and greater accountability among those in public office.

If a minister already has an official vehicle, why become indebted to someone by borrowing theirs?

Ordinary people find it difficult to accept the pursuit of luxury cars. Naturally, it can breed resentment. We all accept help from friends, but there should be a limit. If our car or scooter breaks down, we may use a friend’s vehicle. But when a minister does it, he needs to be more careful.

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You may have good friends, but shouldn’t those holding constitutional positions be a little more careful?

Absolutely. We have to be 100% careful. Anyone can make a mistake, but things like this should be avoided. People in responsible positions should steer clear of using their friends’ luxury vehicles or staying in their luxury flats. Once you are in power, many people will come forward as friends. They may offer you anything even before you ask. We should remember that none of them were around when we had nothing. We need to understand their intentions and act accordingly.

What about foreign trips paid for by others? Is that really acceptable?

There will be occasions when we have to travel to the Gulf at the invitation of expatriates. Was there any minister in the Left government who did not travel abroad? But we need to be cautious. It is like handing ammunition to those already waiting to attack. The present Opposition started its campaign even before the government came to power. We are in a situation where even if you do something right, it can be interpreted as wrong.

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But isn’t everyone now trying to justify what has happened?

We should not allow our own words to come back and haunt us. People rejected the Pinarayi government because of its arrogance. They did not elect this government to repeat its mistakes, but to correct them. We have to be careful about everything, including our lifestyle, speech and body language. Once you become part of the government, you have to lead a more cautious and restrained life. This applies to everyone, from a panchayat president to the chief minister.

A Congress MLA in Thiruvananthapuram district was recently involved in a confrontation and had to be reprimanded by the KPCC. How do you look at it?

Those are acts of youthful immaturity, and they cannot be allowed. There has to be party discipline, and it needs to be enforced firmly in such matters. The KPCC needs a permanent president as soon as possible. If necessary, we should even have a code of conduct for elected representatives, including myself.