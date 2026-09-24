Kochi: A rivalry between two private buses in Kochi escalated into dangerous competitive driving and a physical confrontation between their crews, with a pedestrian narrowly escaping being hit and run over by a speeding bus. The incident has led to another clash between the crews of both buses near the High Court junction.

Ernakulam Central Police have registered a case against the drivers of two private buses named Akshaya Aleena, operating on the Aluva-Fort Kochi route, and Shalimar, operating on the Eloor-Fort Kochi route, following incidents reported over two consecutive days.

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CCTV footage from Akshaya Aleena captured the incidents, including the near-miss involving a pedestrian on Wednesday and a physical confrontation between the bus crews near the High Court on Thursday.

The first incident occurred on Wednesday at around 4 pm.

According to the CCTV footage, Shalimar approached Akshaya Aleena from the rear left side at high speed, with its horn blaring. A pedestrian walking along the edge of the road narrowly escaped being hit as the bus moved past.

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Shalimar then allegedly swerved across the path of Akshaya Aleena, forcing both buses to stop in the middle of the road.

A heated argument followed, with crew members getting down from the buses and confronting each other. A crew member of the Akshaya Aleena is also seen pounding his fist against Shalimar’s windshield.

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The rivalry allegedly turned physical again the following morning, Thursday, near the Kerala High Court.

At around 8 am, Akshaya Aleena stopped at a designated passenger stop along the pedestrian-railed sidewalk in the High Court area. A fight broke out between members of the two bus crews.

Following the incident, the Ernakulam Central Police registered a suo motu case on Thursday under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to rash driving or riding on a public way.

"We are investigating the issue and will take further action," said police sources.