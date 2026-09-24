New service charges will apply for fresh electricity connections in Kerala from October 12. Instead of the existing system of forcing the consumer to deposit a large amount, calculated based on the estimate for electric posts and cable, the new rules would enable payment of a fixed rate, linked to the connected load or contract demand.

The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) approved the recommendations of the Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd. (KSEB) in this regard, after rejecting certain proposals.

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The new charges will apply to connections at a distance of up to 200 m from existing power distribution lines. An additional 35 m will be allowed for weatherproof electric cables and lines. The new rates are expected to offer a relief for applicants who require installation of electric posts for fresh connections.

The rate to convert a single-phase connection to three-phase without any change in the connected load will be ₹700 for a KW. If there is change in the connected load, the slab approved by the Regulatory Commission will apply up to 10 KW. For connections above 10 KW, the rates will be based on connected load / contract demand.

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New service connection charges