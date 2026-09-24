The Thiruvonam Bumper 2026 lottery draw will be held on September 26, 2026, with a ₹30 crore first prize. The Kerala lottery draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram at 1.30 pm.

The Kerala Lottery Department printed 90 lakh tickets for the Thiruvonam Bumper 2026 lottery. Of these, 89.85 lakh tickets have already been sold. The ₹30 crore first prize is the highest first prize offered in the history of the Kerala state lottery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health and Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan will inaugurate the Thiruvonam Bumper draw. He will also launch the Pooja Bumper 2026 lottery ticket. Lottery Department Director Anju K S will preside over the function. Kattakada MLA M R Baiju, Tax Department Additional Chief Secretary K R Jyothilal and Tax Department Special Secretary N Prashanth will address the gathering. Joint Director Shaju P A will deliver the welcome address, while Joint Director Anilkumar K S will propose the vote of thanks.

Thiruvonam Bumper 2026 prize structure

First prize: ₹30 crore.

Second prize: ₹1 crore each for 20 winners

Third prize: ₹25 lakh each for 20 winners

Fourth prize: ₹5 lakh each for 10 winners

Fifth prize: ₹2 lakh each for 10 winners

Other prizes: ₹5,000, ₹2,000, ₹1,000 and ₹500

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thiruvonam Bumper ticket price is ₹500.

Thiruvonam Bumper 2026 lottery result: How to check

The Thiruvonam Bumper 2026 result will be announced live during the draw on September 26.

Lottery players can check the winning numbers through the official Kerala Lottery Department website, keralalotteries.com.

The result will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Winners should cross-check their ticket numbers with the official result published by the Kerala Lottery Department or in the Government Gazette before claiming the prize.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to claim the Thiruvonam Bumper prize

Winners must verify their ticket against the official Kerala Lottery result and the Kerala Government Gazette.

The winning ticket should be submitted within 30 days of the draw to claim the prize. Winners should follow the Kerala Lottery Department's prescribed procedure and submit the required documents along with the original winning ticket.

Thiruvonam Bumper 2026: Key details