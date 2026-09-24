Wayanad: In view of rain alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Wayanad District Collector Chelsasini V, who is also the chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), has ordered the closure of granite quarries, adventure tourism centres and trekking activities in the district from Friday until further orders.

The Collector directed village panchayat secretaries to take steps to rehabilitate people living in disaster-prone areas on a war footing whenever required, based on the intensity of rainfall and the prevailing situation, according to a statement.

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The authorities have also been instructed to closely monitor vulnerable areas and take timely measures to prevent loss of life and property in the event of heavy rain, landslides or other rain-related incidents.

If required, families living in earth-slip-prone areas within the Wayanad Township project site near Kalpetta will be rehabilitated. The Municipal Secretary has been directed to coordinate with the Chief Operating Officer of the Kalpetta Township project to make the necessary arrangements.

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The Meppadi panchayat secretary has been instructed to pay special attention to landslide-prone areas within the panchayat, particularly the Mundakkai-Chooralmala region and the Kalladi-Anakkampoyil tunnel project area, which have been identified as vulnerable locations.

The district administration has directed officials to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures based on the intensity of rainfall and the possibility of landslides and other natural hazards.

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The directions come in the wake of the death of eight people in a landslip at the twin-tunnel project area at Kalladi near Meppadi on July 7 this year.

The order warned that action would be taken against those violating the directions under Section 51(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Wayanad on September 24 and 25. A yellow alert indicates the possibility of heavy rainfall ranging from 7 cm to 12 cm.