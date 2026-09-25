Key events in Kerala: Observing international Week of the deaf, film screenings and cultural programmes on Sept 25
Various events are scheduled across Kerala, including a revamped digital platform launch, film festivals, book launches, sports meets, and cultural performances, commencing from 9:00 am daily.
Various events are scheduled across Kerala, including a revamped digital platform launch, film festivals, book launches, sports meets, and cultural performances, commencing from 9:00 am daily.
Various events are scheduled across Kerala, including a revamped digital platform launch, film festivals, book launches, sports meets, and cultural performances, commencing from 9:00 am daily.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Thycaud Police Training College, Mind Auditorium: Inauguration of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau's (VACB) revamped digital platform, VACB Suite 30 Minister Ramesh Chennithala at 11:00 am
- Kairali Theatre: Inauguration of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival Minister P C Vishnunath at 6:00 pm
- Press Club: Suryakrishna Moorthy Memorial by Freedom Fifty at 4:00 pm
- Nishagandhi Auditorium: Premiere of Sahithi Theatres' play 'Choriyan Puzhu Yudham' at 6:00 pm
- Shankumugham St Rocks LPHS & TTI: Thiruvananthapuram North Sub-district Science Festival at 9:00 am
- Thycaud Swathi Thirunal College Studio Hall: Inauguration of the Veena Festival, organized in memory of K S Narayana Swamy K Jayakumar at 10:00 am
- In front of Manacaud Market: Chala Bhaskaran Nair Memorial V Sivankutty at 5:00 pm
- pmG KSSTM Hall: Vayodhikam Short Film Festival at 10:00 am
- Museum Auditorium: Painting exhibition by Murukan Krishnapuram at 10:00 am
- Palayam Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium & University Stadium: District Athletics Meet at 10:00 am
Kollam
- Kollam Lal Bahadur Stadium: District Athletic Meet, 9:00 am
- SN Women's College: Hindi Fortnight Closing Ceremony, 9:30 am
Kottayam
- Kottayam Nagampadam Indoor Stadium: District Library Council Development Committee's Book Festival Sopana Sangeetham – 9:30 pm, Inauguration of the conference by K Francis George MP – 10:00 am, Book launch of 'Mannilthotta Pazhamamozhikal' – 11:00 am, Talk – 11:30 am, Folk song 'Manikkampennu' – 1:30 pm, Women's gathering – 2:00 pm, Book launch of 'Rangapaadham' – 4:30 pm
- Darshana Culture Centre: Inauguration of the Kerala Trade Union Congress (KTUC) State Delegates' Conference by Kerala Congress Chairman P J Joseph – 11:00 am
- Public Library Chitratara Mini Theatre: Kathaprasangam (storytelling performance) by Suraj Sathyan, 'Sundarikalum Sundaranmarum' – 3:30 pm George Chathampadam Memorial Meeting and presentation of the Malayalam Kala Academy Award to storyteller Suraj Sathyan, with Speaker Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan and Academy Director Dr N Jayaraj in attendance – 5:00 pm
Kochi
- Willingdon Island Samudrika, Sagara Convention Centre: Kerala Travel Mart – Minister P C Vishnunath, 9:30 am
- St Albert's College Auditorium: 'Meet the Great Leaders' organized by KV Thomas Vidyadhanam Trust – Inauguration by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, 10:30 am
- Rajagiri Engineering College: Catholic Engineering College Managements Association's 'Vision 2037' – Inauguration by Minister Roji M John, 10:30 am
- Bhaskareeyam Convention Centre: Vande Mataram song rendition led by Elamakkara Saraswathi Vidyanikethan School, on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, 10:00 am
- Kochi Marriott Hotel: Annual Day and Council Meeting of the Insurance Institute of India – Inauguration by LIC MD Ratnakar Patnaik, 9:30 am
- Ernakulam Sahodara Soudham: 99th Samadhi Day Commemoration Meeting of Swami Bodhananda, the successor of Sreenarayana Gurudeva – MV Benny, 3:00 pm
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Coin Expo organized by Kerala Numismatic Society – Exhibition of ancient coins and stamps, 10:00 am
- Palarivattom POC: 'Chaplin Kunjuttan' play by Kayamkulam People's Theatre, part of the KCBC All Kerala Professional Drama Festival organized by the KCBC Media Commission, 6:00 pm
- Chavara Cultural Centre: Book launch of 'Manchayayum Mattu Kathakalum' (The Clay Tea and Other Stories) written by Thanuja Bhattathiri – Ananthapadmanabhan, Sheela Tomy, 5:30 pm
- Kaloor Kannan Nair Cultural Centre: Aarkkum Paadaam (Open Mic Singing) 4:00 pm, Short Story Reading 6:00 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Bharatanatyam performance by Shwetha Mahalekshmi, 6:30 pm
- TD Road Milan Junction: Commemoration of Lt Unniyattil Karunakaran organized by the Ex-Servicemen Congress District Committee – TJ Vinod MLA, 10:00 am
Kozhikode
- Perunthuruthy Bharatheeya Vidya Bhavan School: Biology Residential Camp, inaugurated by Calicut University Vice-Chancellor Dr P Raveendran, 9:00 am
- Devagiri College Fr Joseph Paikada Memorial Indoor Stadium: Yonex Sunrise Kerala State Sub-Junior Badminton Championship, organized jointly by the Kerala Badminton Association and the District Badminton Association, 9:00 am
- Nalanda: World Pharmacists Day celebration, organized by the Kerala Private Pharmacists Association District Committee, inaugurated by MLA K Praveen Kumar, 10:00 am
- Academy Art Gallery: 'Varnavismayam' (Wonder of Colors) – a painting and photo exhibition by members and family members of the SBI Kozhikode Friends Forum, 11:00 am
- District Panchayat Auditorium: State Food Commission Workshop, 11:15 am
- Chelanur AKKR Girls HSS: School Assembly inauguration as part of a social audit, by Panchayat President M Swapna, 11:30 am
- Convent Road: Great Bombay Circus shows at 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm, and 7:30 pm
- Ashokapuram BSNL General Manager's Office Conference Hall: Consumer Education Workshop on Cyber Hygiene and Consumer Education, organized by BSNL, 2:30 pm
- Rahmaniya School for Handicapped Smart Room: International Week of the Deaf celebration, including a movie show, 3:00 pm
- Nalanda: Janata Construction and General Workers Union Silver Jubilee celebration, featuring a valedictory session and flag hoisting by State President Manayath Chandran, 3:00 pm
- Chathamangalam 12th Mile Chinmaya Mission Auditorium: Inauguration of the State School Sports Meet Organizing Committee Office by Minister OJ Janeesh, 4:00 pm
- Anakulam Samskarika Nilayam: Citizens' condolence meeting on the demise of Soorya Krishnamoorthy, led by Mayor O Sadashivan, 4:00 pm
- Athanikkal Guruvaryashramam: Ayyankali Award Presentation and Commemoration Meeting, organized by the Mahatma Ayyankali Commemoration Committee, inaugurated by MLA BB Gopakumar, 4:00 pm
- Kasthuri Parambu Palakkil Maliyekkal: Inauguration of the UDF Election Family Gathering by MLA VK Faisal Babu, 4:00 pm
- Malabar Palace: Fiasto Club Golden Jubilee Celebration, inaugurated by Minister OJ Janeesh, 5:00 pm
- Town Hall: India Social Centre presents "Lata Night" by Radhika Rao and Team, celebrating Lata Mangeshkar's birthday, 6:00 pm