Various events are scheduled across Kerala, including a revamped digital platform launch, film festivals, book launches, sports meets, and cultural performances, commencing from 9:00 am daily.

Various events are scheduled across Kerala, including a revamped digital platform launch, film festivals, book launches, sports meets, and cultural performances, commencing from 9:00 am daily.

Various events are scheduled across Kerala, including a revamped digital platform launch, film festivals, book launches, sports meets, and cultural performances, commencing from 9:00 am daily.