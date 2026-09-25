Kochi: The Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL) detected serious electricity-related irregularities amounting to ₹3.14 crore during special inspections conducted in Ernakulam district in September. The inspections were carried out by the KSEBL Kollam Anti Power Theft Squad (APTS) under the direction of the Chief Vigilance Officer.

During an inspection under the Maradu Electrical Section, the squad found that an HT (high tension) consumer with an authorised connected load of 50 kW was using an additional unauthorised load of 260 kW. The consumer was also found to have supplied electricity to 145 shop rooms without authorisation and without routing the supply through individual KSEB meters, according to the board. In another inspection under the Kalamassery Electrical Section, a connection authorised for a connected load of 450 kW for industrial use was found to be operating with an additional load of 850 kW. The inspection also found that electricity was being supplied illegally to Airtel and BSNL mobile towers without KSEB permission, the board said.

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The Kollam APTS unit detected electricity-related irregularities amounting to ₹3.14 crore through the inspections conducted as part of the special drive. The Chief Vigilance Officer said strict inspections would continue across Kerala to detect similar violations.