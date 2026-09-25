What began as a childhood fascination with miniature toy cars has today blossomed into one of the most exotic, multi-crore car collections in India. Dr Viju Jacob, the Executive Chairman of the Synthite Group, admits that his passion for automobiles is almost uncontrollable. Even when he resolves to stop switching cars, the urge to experience the finest automotive engineering draws him back. To Kerala's petrolheads, Dr Viju Jacob is a living legend. His garage has hosted some of the world's most sought-after machinery, including the state's very first Lamborghini. From cutting-edge electric vehicles to high-performance supercars, his collection is a testament to an enduring, lifelong romance with wheels. Speaking to Manorama Online, he opens up about his decades-long journey as an ultimate car enthusiast.

A passion born from Hot Wheels and heavy trucks

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Jacob's obsession started in primary school with a handful of Hot Wheels toy cars gifted by his father. By the time he reached the seventh class, his curiosity had shifted to the heavy trucks operating at his family's metal crushing unit. Fascinated by their sheer size, he would climb into the cabins alongside the drivers, absorbing the mechanics of handling heavy machinery. This early exposure ignited a deep love for driving and adventure, which naturally progressed to rugged jeeps and eventually his father's personal cars.

The college Fiat and the legendary W123 Mercedes

While pursuing his pre-degree course at Mar Ivanios College in Trivandrum, Dr Jacob was a regular commuter on public buses. When the time came for higher studies, his father offered him an option to study in Kochi, with the promise of a personal car. He chose Kochi, and soon became the proud owner of a Fiat. During his time at Thevara College, he was the only student driving his own car to campus - a fond memory he proudly cherishes.



Among the many classic vehicles he has owned, none holds a more special place in his heart than a Mercedes-Benz W123 bearing the registration KL 7 C 7777. He drove this legendary machine extensively across Coimbatore, Thoothukudi, and Thiruvananthapuram. Recently, while his new G-Wagon was being delivered, a cousin informed him that his old W123 was parked near his house. Seizing the opportunity, Dr Jacob took his beloved former ride for a spin, reliving decades of memories. He reveals that if given the chance, he would buy it back in a heartbeat.

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Pioneering Kerala's Lamborghini era

Over the years, Dr Jacob's garage has seen an astonishing rotation of luxury vehicles, including around 18 BMWs and 25 Mercedes-Benz models. In his prime collecting years, he would often trade in his cars every six months. While this frequent rotation resulted in significant financial depreciation, he prioritised the sheer joy of driving over the balance sheet. He was the pioneer who introduced both the Lamborghini Gallardo and the Lamborghini Urus to Kerala's roads. Interestingly, the Urus currently owned by Malayalam cinema star Prithviraj Sukumaran was once part of Dr Jacob's collection. Knowing that his former prized possessions are now in the hands of true automotive connoisseurs gives him immense satisfaction.

Turning heads in a McLaren

Today, his most striking daily driver is a vibrant McLaren supercar that commands absolute attention wherever it goes. Its distinctive colour scheme makes it a magnet for onlookers, with young biking enthusiasts frequently tailing him with cameras to capture photos. Rather than letting the attention frustrate him, Dr Jacob politely accommodates them, ensuring they get their shots safely. When commuting between Kolenchery and Ernakulam, he avoids speeding, opting instead for a relaxed, safety-first drive that takes over an hour. An experienced driver, he relies heavily on engine braking—using paddle shifters to downshift to second or first gear rather than riding the brakes. Before the McLaren, he owned a Ferrari. However, the logistical headache of transporting the Ferrari to Mumbai on a flatbed truck for servicing prompted him to make the switch. In contrast, McLaren's service technicians travel directly to his doorstep, a convenience he highly values.

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G-Wagon for command, Vellfire for business class comfort

When asked to name his ultimate 'statement' vehicle, Dr Jacob unhesitatingly picks his Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. He praises its robust safety features, ample luggage space, and impeccable traction control. While older, military-spec G-Wagons offered a notoriously stiff ride akin to riding a horse, he notes that post-2021 models have revolutionised passenger comfort. With softer suspension systems, hybrid petrol-electric engines, and redefined body contours, the modern G-Wagon is an absolute pleasure to travel in. However, for hectic commutes to Ernakulam where he needs to take business calls and navigate dense traffic, he prefers the rear-seat luxury of his Toyota Vellfire or Rolls-Royce, both of which offer executive business class comfort.

Embracing Tesla's tech and aiming for the skies

Always keen on embracing futuristic technology, Dr Jacob's garage also features a Tesla Model Y imported via Mumbai. The car operates seamlessly through WiFi and direct US-based application updates. He is highly impressed by its precision sensors, autonomous safety braking that detects pedestrians on the screen, and highly efficient regenerative braking system. While he respects Kerala's celebrity car collectors like Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj, Fahadh Faasil, and Kunchacko Boban, Dr Jacob emphasises that he is first and foremost a driver, not a collector who leaves his cars parked as museum pieces. Looking ahead, he reveals a grand dream. Inspired by his youth at the Trivandrum Flying Club, he still hopes to earn a pilot's license and eventually add a private jet to his collection.