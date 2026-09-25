Thiruvonam Bumper BR-111 2026: ₹30 crore first prize | Draw time, prize money, result and how to claim
Onam Bumper BR-111 Kerala Lottery Results on September 26, 2026. Check the first prize winner, complete winning numbers, prize details, and live updates on Onmanorama.
Onam Bumper BR-111 Kerala Lottery Results on September 26, 2026. Check the first prize winner, complete winning numbers, prize details, and live updates on Onmanorama.
Onam Bumper BR-111 Kerala Lottery Results on September 26, 2026. Check the first prize winner, complete winning numbers, prize details, and live updates on Onmanorama.
Thiruvonam Bumper BR-111 2026: The Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper lottery draw will be held on September 26, 2026, with a ₹30 crore first prize. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram at 1.30 pm.
The Kerala Lottery Department has printed 90 lakh tickets for the Thiruvonam Bumper 2026 lottery, and all the tickets have been sold, according to the latest update from the department.
The ₹30 crore first prize is the highest first prize offered in the history of the Kerala state lottery, according to the department.
Health and Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan will inaugurate the Thiruvonam Bumper 2026 draw. He will also release the Pooja Bumper 2026 lottery ticket.
Lottery Department Director Anju KS will preside over the function. Kattakada MLA M R Baiju, Tax Department Additional Chief Secretary K R Jyothilal and Tax Department Special Secretary N Prashanth will address the gathering.
The draw will be held for 10 series: TA, TB, TC, TD, TE, TG, TH, TJ, TK and TL. Each Thiruvonam Bumper ticket costs ₹500.
Thiruvonam Bumper 2026 prize money
The Thiruvonam Bumper 2026 has a total prize money of ₹125.54 crore.
- First prize: ₹30 crore
- Second prize: ₹1 crore each for 20 winners
- Third prize: ₹25 lakh each for 20 winners
- Fourth prize: ₹5 lakh each for 10 winners
- Fifth prize: ₹2 lakh each for 10 winners
- Sixth prize: ₹5,000 each for 54,000 winners
- Seventh prize: ₹2,000 each for 81,000 winners
- Eighth prize: ₹1,000 each for 1,24,200 winners
- Ninth prize: ₹500 each for 2,75,400 winners
- Consolation prize: ₹5 lakh each for nine winners
Thiruvonam Bumper 2026 result: How to check
- The Thiruvonam Bumper 2026 result will be announced after the draw on September 26.
- Lottery players can check the winning numbers through the official Kerala Lottery Department website and the Kerala Government Gazette.
- Winners should cross-check their ticket numbers with the official result before claiming the prize.
How to claim Thiruvonam Bumper 2026 prize
- Winners of prizes above ₹10,000 must submit their winning tickets to the prize section of the Lottery Directorate at Vikas Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, within 90 days.
- They must submit the original winning ticket along with self-attested copies of their Aadhaar card, PAN card and bank passbook, as well as a photograph. The Aadhaar and PAN cards must be linked.
- Tickets carrying prizes below ₹10,000 should be submitted at the respective district lottery offices.
- For prizes above ₹10,000, 10% will be deducted as agent commission, while income tax will be deducted as applicable after the commission. The winner will receive the amount after the applicable deductions.
Thiruvonam Bumper 2026 lottery: Beware of fraud
The Kerala Lottery Department has warned winners against lottery-related fraud.
Winners should not make payments towards registration fees, processing fees, GST, tax or security deposits based on phone calls or letters claiming that they have won a prize.
They should also not share bank account details, debit or credit card details, OTPs, UPI PINs or Aadhaar numbers with strangers.
Thiruvonam Bumper 2026: Key details
- Lottery: Thiruvonam Bumper 2026
- Draw date: September 26, 2026
- Draw time: 1.30 pm
- Venue: Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram
- First prize: ₹30 crore
- Ticket price: ₹500
- Tickets printed: 90 lakh
- Tickets sold: 90 lakh
- Series: TA, TB, TC, TD, TE, TG, TH, TJ, TK and TL
- Total prize money: ₹125.54 crore
The latest official information and results should be checked through the Kerala State Lotteries Department's website and the Government Gazette. The department's official lottery documents confirm the ₹500 ticket price and 10-series format for Thiruvonam Bumper lotteries.