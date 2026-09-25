Thiruvonam Bumper BR-111 2026: The Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper lottery draw will be held on September 26, 2026, with a ₹30 crore first prize. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram at 1.30 pm.

The Kerala Lottery Department has printed 90 lakh tickets for the Thiruvonam Bumper 2026 lottery, and all the tickets have been sold, according to the latest update from the department.

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The ₹30 crore first prize is the highest first prize offered in the history of the Kerala state lottery, according to the department.

Health and Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan will inaugurate the Thiruvonam Bumper 2026 draw. He will also release the Pooja Bumper 2026 lottery ticket.

Lottery Department Director Anju KS will preside over the function. Kattakada MLA M R Baiju, Tax Department Additional Chief Secretary K R Jyothilal and Tax Department Special Secretary N Prashanth will address the gathering.

The draw will be held for 10 series: TA, TB, TC, TD, TE, TG, TH, TJ, TK and TL. Each Thiruvonam Bumper ticket costs ₹500.

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Thiruvonam Bumper 2026 prize money

The Thiruvonam Bumper 2026 has a total prize money of ₹125.54 crore.

First prize: ₹30 crore

Second prize: ₹1 crore each for 20 winners

Third prize: ₹25 lakh each for 20 winners

Fourth prize: ₹5 lakh each for 10 winners

Fifth prize: ₹2 lakh each for 10 winners

Sixth prize: ₹5,000 each for 54,000 winners

Seventh prize: ₹2,000 each for 81,000 winners

Eighth prize: ₹1,000 each for 1,24,200 winners

Ninth prize: ₹500 each for 2,75,400 winners

Consolation prize: ₹5 lakh each for nine winners

Thiruvonam Bumper 2026 result: How to check

The Thiruvonam Bumper 2026 result will be announced after the draw on September 26.

Lottery players can check the winning numbers through the official Kerala Lottery Department website and the Kerala Government Gazette.

Winners should cross-check their ticket numbers with the official result before claiming the prize.

How to claim Thiruvonam Bumper 2026 prize

Winners of prizes above ₹10,000 must submit their winning tickets to the prize section of the Lottery Directorate at Vikas Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, within 90 days.

They must submit the original winning ticket along with self-attested copies of their Aadhaar card, PAN card and bank passbook, as well as a photograph. The Aadhaar and PAN cards must be linked.

Tickets carrying prizes below ₹10,000 should be submitted at the respective district lottery offices.

For prizes above ₹10,000, 10% will be deducted as agent commission, while income tax will be deducted as applicable after the commission. The winner will receive the amount after the applicable deductions.

Thiruvonam Bumper 2026 lottery: Beware of fraud

The Kerala Lottery Department has warned winners against lottery-related fraud.

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Winners should not make payments towards registration fees, processing fees, GST, tax or security deposits based on phone calls or letters claiming that they have won a prize.

They should also not share bank account details, debit or credit card details, OTPs, UPI PINs or Aadhaar numbers with strangers.

Thiruvonam Bumper 2026: Key details

Lottery: Thiruvonam Bumper 2026

Draw date: September 26, 2026

Draw time: 1.30 pm

Venue: Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram

First prize: ₹30 crore

Ticket price: ₹500

Tickets printed: 90 lakh

Tickets sold: 90 lakh

Series: TA, TB, TC, TD, TE, TG, TH, TJ, TK and TL

Total prize money: ₹125.54 crore

The latest official information and results should be checked through the Kerala State Lotteries Department's website and the Government Gazette. The department's official lottery documents confirm the ₹500 ticket price and 10-series format for Thiruvonam Bumper lotteries.