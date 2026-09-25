Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Lotteries Department has recorded a new sales milestone with all 90 lakh tickets printed for the 2026 Thiruvonam Bumper lottery being sold ahead of the draw on Saturday.

The draw for the Thiruvonam Bumper, which carries a first prize of ₹30 crore, will be held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram at 1.30 pm on September 26, Lottery Department Director Anju KS said.

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Palakkad recorded the highest sales with 20,95,300 tickets, followed by Thrissur with 10,62,000 tickets and Thiruvananthapuram with 8,64,100 tickets. Kasaragod recorded the lowest sales at 2,71,400 tickets.

Only tickets sold through authorised agents and sellers via district lottery offices and sub-offices will be included in the draw. Health and Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan will inaugurate the draw. The 2026 Pooja Bumper lottery ticket will also be released at the event. The draw will be held across 10 series: TA, TB, TC, TD, TE, TG, TH, TJ, TK and TL. Each ticket costs ₹500.

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Thiruvonam bumper 2026 prize structure

First prize: ₹30 crore

Second prize: ₹1 crore each for 20 winners

Third prize: ₹25 lakh each for 20 winners

Fourth prize: ₹5 lakh each for 10 winners

Fifth prize: ₹2 lakh each for 10 winners

Sixth prize: ₹5,000 each for 54,000 winners

Seventh prize: ₹2,000 each for 81,000 winners

Eighth prize: ₹1,000 each for 1,24,200 winners

Ninth prize: ₹500 each for 2,75,400 winners

Consolation prize: ₹5 lakh each for nine winners

The total prize money is ₹125.54 crore.

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For prizes above ₹10,000, 10% will be deducted as agent commission, and 30% of the amount remaining after the commission will be deducted as income tax. Winners will receive the amount after the applicable income tax deduction.

Winners of prizes above ₹10,000 must submit their winning tickets to the prize section of the Lottery Directorate at Vikas Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, within 90 days. They must submit self-attested copies of their Aadhaar card, PAN card and bank passbook, along with a photograph. The Aadhaar and PAN cards must be linked.

Tickets carrying prizes below ₹10,000 should be submitted at the respective district lottery offices. More details are available on the Kerala State Lotteries Department website.

The department also warned the public against lottery-related fraud. Winners should not make payments over the phone or through letters towards registration fees, processing fees, GST, tax or security deposits. They should also not share bank account details, debit or credit card details, OTPs, UPI PINs or Aadhaar numbers with strangers, the director said.