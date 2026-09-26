Kochi: Bank customers will get a breather ahead of the three-day strike from Monday to Wednesday next week, as banks will open on Sunday to facilitate transactions. The State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) has also asked banks to ensure adequate cash availability at ATMs during the strike.

The special opening on Sunday will allow customers to complete essential transactions before the shutdown. Banks will function normally on October 1, while October 2 is a public holiday. This means banks will have only two full working days next week. The state government has also granted special permission to treasury branches to maintain twice their usual cash holdings to meet any additional demand during the three-day closure.

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Bank strike: What customers need to know

Will online banking services be affected by the three-day strike?

No. The IT departments of all banks will function normally, and the strike will not affect online services. Customers can continue to use online banking services as usual.

If a loan EMI is due on the 29th, will the strike disrupt the payment? Could it affect the CIBIL score?

No. EMIs are processed through automated systems, so the bank strike will not affect the EMI due date or its processing. If there is sufficient balance in the account, the EMI will be processed automatically. So the strike will not affect the borrower’s CIBIL score either.

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Will there be enough cash in ATMs during the strike?

Banks have already made arrangements to replenish ATMs and ensure adequate cash availability. The special working day on Sunday will also help banks keep ATMs well stocked ahead of the strike.

Customers will also get relief from ATM charges during the strike. No transaction charges will be levied on ATM withdrawals from Monday to Wednesday, irrespective of the number of withdrawals. Customers can use ATMs, including those of other banks, without incurring transaction charges during the strike.