Kochi: The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court will pass orders on Monday on the anticipatory bail applications filed by Reporter TV Managing Director Anto Augustine in two cases. One case relates to the alleged multi-crore fraud surrounding the failed attempt to bring the Argentina football team, led by Lionel Messi, to Kerala. The other case was registered based on allegations made by Augustine that Opposition Leader V D Satheesan had entered into a second marriage while his first marriage was still subsisting.

The prosecution submitted a report before the court and informed it that there was no intention to arrest Augustine at present. The defence, however, submitted that notice should be issued before any further proceedings. The court has posted the pleas for orders on Monday.

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Augustine approached the court seeking anticipatory bail amid the investigation into the alleged financial fraud linked to the proposed Argentina team's visit to Kerala. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case had conducted searches at the headquarters of Reporter Broadcasting Private Limited and at locations linked to Augustine and his brothers last week.

The SIT is investigating allegations of financial irregularities in connection with the proposed visit of the Argentina football team to Kerala. The second anticipatory bail plea relates to a case registered following Augustine's allegations against Satheesan concerning his alleged second marriage.

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Augustine was arrested on September 17 in a separate case registered by the Excise Department after liquor was allegedly recovered from a residence in Wayanad. The Kerala High Court granted him regular bail in the case on September 22.