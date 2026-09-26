Thiruvananthapuram: Noted poet, writer and orator Kalpatta Narayanan has been appointed chairman of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi. Writer and journalist M P Surendran is the academy's new secretary.

Actor Prem Kumar, who was removed as chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy during the previous government’s tenure, has been appointed chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) by the UDF government. The appointment follows actor Raveendran's appointment to the post of Chalachitra Academy chairman.

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Singer G Venugopal has been appointed chairman of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi, with Hemanth Kumar as vice-chairman. N V Pradeep Kumar is the new secretary.

Alleppey Ashraf has been appointed vice-chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation. Film producer M Ranjith has been appointed chairman of the Kerala Cultural Activists Welfare Fund Board.

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Animator and production designer Prof Prakash Moorthy will take charge as chairman of the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi. T R Udayakumar will be the vice-chairman, while Vaikom M K Shibu will be the academy's secretary.

Suresh Babu Elayavoor will take charge as chairman of the Kerala Folklore Akademi. Sreeraman Koyyon will be the vice-chairman, while Pradeep Kumar M Payyannur will take charge as the new member secretary.

Appointments Kerala Sahitya Akademi Chairman: Kalpatta Narayanan

Secretary: M P Surendran Kerala State Film Development Corporation Chairman: Prem Kumar

Vice-chairman: Alleppey Ashraf Kerala Cultural Activists Welfare Fund Board

Chairman: M Ranjith Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Chairman: G Venugopal

Vice-chairman: Hemanth Kumar

Secretary: Pradeep Kumar N V Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Chairman: Prof Prakash Moorthy

Vice-chairman: T R Udayakumar

Secretary: Vaikom M K Shibu Kerala Folklore Akademi Chairman: Suresh Babu Elayavoor

Vice-chairman: Sreeraman Koyyon

Member Secretary: Pradeep Kumar M Payyannur