Key events in Kerala: World Deaf Week observance, Kerala Travel Mart exhibition, book release on Sept 26
Thiruvananthapuram Press Club: Release of the book Yes Your Honour, authored by P A Ahmed, by Minister N Anilkumar – 4:00 pm St Roc's LPHS, Shanghumugham & Thope TTI: Thiruvananthapuram North Sub-district Science Fest – 10:00 am PN Panicker Knowledge Hall, Thycaud: Talk on 'Paattinte Paalazhi'
Thiruvananthapuram Press Club: Release of the book Yes Your Honour, authored by P A Ahmed, by Minister N Anilkumar – 4:00 pm St Roc's LPHS, Shanghumugham & Thope TTI: Thiruvananthapuram North Sub-district Science Fest – 10:00 am PN Panicker Knowledge Hall, Thycaud: Talk on 'Paattinte Paalazhi'
Thiruvananthapuram Press Club: Release of the book Yes Your Honour, authored by P A Ahmed, by Minister N Anilkumar – 4:00 pm St Roc's LPHS, Shanghumugham & Thope TTI: Thiruvananthapuram North Sub-district Science Fest – 10:00 am PN Panicker Knowledge Hall, Thycaud: Talk on 'Paattinte Paalazhi'
Thiruvananthapuram
- Press Club: Release of the book Yes Your Honour, authored by P A Ahmed, by Minister N Anilkumar – 4:00 pm
- St Roc's LPHS, Shanghumugham & Thope TTI: Thiruvananthapuram North Sub-district Science Fest – 10:00 am
- PN Panicker Knowledge Hall, Thycaud: Talk on 'Paattinte Paalazhi' (Ocean of Music) as part of the P N Panicker Foundation's 'Azhchakkoottam' weekly lecture series – 4:30 pm
- KSRTC Employees Association Hall: District conference of the Provident Fund Pensioners Association; Inauguration by Minister C P John – 10:00 am
- Museum Auditorium: Painting exhibition by Murukan Krishnapuram – 10:00 am
- KSSTM Hall, PMG Junction: 'Vayodhika' short film festival and workshop, organized by the National Film Academy – 10:00 am
- Bharat Bhavan: Monthly musical evening organized by the Prem Nazir Suhruth Samithi – 5:00 pm
Kollam
- Kerala Pulayar Mahasabha State Conference: Sunbay Auditorium, Kollam, featuring political and community leaders M Liju, O J Janeesh, K A Thulasi, and Bindu Krishna – 9:00 am
Kochi
- Cheratrikkovil Auditorium, Kaloor: 'Arena' – Ernakulam Block Cultural Festival organised by the Kerala State Service Pensioners’ Union – 9:30 am
- Town Hall, Ernakulam: Coin Expo – Exhibition of ancient coins and stamps, organised by the Kerala Numismatic Society – 10:00 am
- Samudrika Convention Centre, Willingdon Island: Kerala Travel Mart – 10:00 am
- Hotel Marriott, Edappally: Annual General Body Meeting and MSME Conference of the Kerala State Small Industries Association; Chief Guest: V D Satheesan – 10:00 am
- St Immanuel Cathedral Church Ground, Ernakulam: Free ECG screening camp by Aster Medcity in connection with World Heart Day; Inaugurated by Deepak Joy, MLA – 10:00 am
- Ernakulam Public Library:
- a) Poetry Forum – 10:30 am
- b) Women's Cultural Forum: Discussion on NS Madhavan's novel Lanthanbatheriyile Luthiniyakal (Litanies of Dutch Battery) – 2:00 pm
- BTH, Ernakulam: Presentation of the Prof M P Manmathan Akshaya Award and release of books by Paipra Radhakrishnan; Chief Guest: V D Satheesan– 10:30 am
- Hotel Park Central, Kaloor: Reception for the Mayor and state office-bearers, organised by the Kerala Medical Distributors Association District Committee – 2:30 pm
- Theosophical Society, Pallimukku: Study session on Theosophy – 4:00 pm
- Kannan Nair Memorial Cultural Centre, Kaloor:
- a) 'Sing-Along' (Open Mic) – 4:00 pm
- b) Short Story Reading – 6:00 pm
- c) Ghazal Night – 7:00 pm
- Casino Hotel, Ernakulam: Annual General Body Meeting of the Association of Planters of Kerala (APK); Chief Guest: Minister Shibu Baby John – 5:00 pm
- Changampuzha Samskarika Kendram, Edappally: Annual Day celebrations of Nritya Yog Dance School – 6:00 pm
- Hotel Abad Plaza, Ernakulam: 30th Annual General Body Meeting and elections of the Kerala Steel Traders Association; Guests: T J Vinod, MLA, and Muhammad Shiyas – 6:30 pm
- Gokulam Park, Kaloor: LENSFED Conclave and Awards; Chief Guest: V D Satheesan (Leader of the Opposition) – 10:00 am
- DC Books, Convent Junction: Book Talk on Gandhithodalmala – 5:00 pm
Kozhikode
- Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan School, Perunthuruthy: Biology Residential Camp, 9:00 am; Valedictory session (Chief Guest: Dr K G Sajeeth Kumar, Principal, Govt Medical College), 2:00 pm
- Fr Joseph Paykad Memorial Indoor Stadium, Devagiri College: Yonex Sunrise Kerala State Sub-Junior Badminton Championship, jointly organised by the Kerala Badminton Association and the District Badminton Association, 9:00 am
- Nalanda: Silver Jubilee celebrations of the Janata Construction and General Workers Union—Valedictory session inaugurated by Minister C P John, 9:30 am; Seminar led by Thampan Thomas, 10:30 am
- Kandamkulam Jubilee Hall, Tali: Presentation of the District Congress Committee's CKG Award to KC Venugopal, MP, by Tushar Gandhi, 10:00 am
- Alakapuri: State Conference of the Kerala Gramin Bank Retirees Association; Inauguration by Vidya Balakrishnan, MLA, 10:00 am
- Indoor Stadium Hall: World Deaf Week observance, jointly organised by the Rahmaniya School for the Handicapped and AWH; Inauguration by V K Faisal Babu, MLA, 9:30 am
- CSI Cathedral Hall: 'Mish Harmony Fest' featuring a photo and video exhibition, followed by a seminar on 'Religion and Humanity' with V K Faisal Babu, MLA, 10:00 am
- Zamorin’s Higher Secondary School, Tali: Sanskrit Day celebrations organised by the Sanskrit Academic Council; Inauguration by V K Faisal Babu, MLA, 10:00 am
- KP Kesava Menon Hall: Public forum on 'Senior Citizens and Their Rights' organised by the State Service Pension Council; Inauguration by P Santhosh Kumar, MP, 10:00 am
- MSS Auditorium: Muslim Service Society (MSS) State Conference—Inauguration of the delegates' meet by V K Faisal Babu, MLA, 10:30 am
- Calicut Trade Centre: Kerala Young Entrepreneurs Conclave 2026, organised by the Directorate of Industries and Commerce; Inauguration by Minister P K Kunhalikutty, 10:00 am
- Veda Kshetram Hall: Sanskrit Orientation Programme, jointly organised by the Kashyapa Veda Research Foundation and NIT; Inauguration by Acharya M R Rajesh, 10:00 am
- Academy Art Gallery: 'Varna Vismayam', a painting and photo exhibition featuring works of SBI Kozhikode Friends Forum members and their families, 11:00 am
- Malabar Palace: Installation ceremony of the new office-bearers of the Malabar Chamber of Commerce; Chief Guest: Minister P K Kunhalikutty, 11:30 am
- IIM Gurukul: Book launch of IIM Director Prof Debashis Chatterjee's new book, released by Shashi Tharoor, MP, 12:00 pm
- Convent Road: Great Bombay Circus; Shows at 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm, and 7:30 pm
- Nature Life Centre (near Civil Station): 'Joyful Gathering of Disease-Free Living Adherents'; Inauguration by Tushar Gandhi, 2:00 pm