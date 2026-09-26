Thiruvananthapuram Press Club: Release of the book Yes Your Honour, authored by P A Ahmed, by Minister N Anilkumar – 4:00 pm St Roc's LPHS, Shanghumugham & Thope TTI: Thiruvananthapuram North Sub-district Science Fest – 10:00 am PN Panicker Knowledge Hall, Thycaud: Talk on 'Paattinte Paalazhi'

Thiruvananthapuram Press Club: Release of the book Yes Your Honour, authored by P A Ahmed, by Minister N Anilkumar – 4:00 pm St Roc's LPHS, Shanghumugham & Thope TTI: Thiruvananthapuram North Sub-district Science Fest – 10:00 am PN Panicker Knowledge Hall, Thycaud: Talk on 'Paattinte Paalazhi'

Thiruvananthapuram Press Club: Release of the book Yes Your Honour, authored by P A Ahmed, by Minister N Anilkumar – 4:00 pm St Roc's LPHS, Shanghumugham & Thope TTI: Thiruvananthapuram North Sub-district Science Fest – 10:00 am PN Panicker Knowledge Hall, Thycaud: Talk on 'Paattinte Paalazhi'