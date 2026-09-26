Vadaserikkara: Fearing street dogs, residents are unable to walk freely in town. It has also become impossible to work in open areas during the day as the dogs gather in packs, instilling widespread fear.

These street dogs are ubiquitous, day and night, in areas such as Banglamkadavu Bridge, the vicinity of Prayar Temple, Post Office Junction, Vadaserikkara Town, the market, Cherukavu Temple grounds, and Chappath Road. Their persistent presence is attributed to the abundant availability of food waste.

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Feasting on scraps from hotels, tea shops, street food stalls, and meat and fish vendors, the dogs are having a field day, making themselves comfortable throughout the town. Occasionally, they turn aggressive.

Two-wheeler riders face the most significant threat from these street dogs. While commuting through town, there's a constant risk of dogs darting out unexpectedly. Collisions are almost guaranteed to result in accidents.

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When dogs fight amongst themselves, the fleeing animals frequently dash into the path of oncoming vehicles. Once shops close for the night, the verandas become their sleeping quarters.

Shopkeepers cannot open their establishments in the mornings without first washing and cleaning the verandas. Vadaserikkara Town is also home to the TTTM Vocational Higher Secondary School and the Government LP School.

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Children walking to school are also at risk. Students heading to tuition classes or homes in the mornings often find themselves having to flee from packs of dogs. Even vehicle mechanics resort to using their tools to fend off the animals.

“Following a period of relative calm, the number of street dogs in town has surged. Pedestrians often find themselves confronted by dogs lunging at them in groups, forcing them to seek refuge in shops or other buildings. Even devotees visiting the temple after dusk are gripped by fear. The Panchayat must implement an urgent solution,” says C R Somanathan Nair, President, Vadaserikkara Prayar Temple Advisory Committee.