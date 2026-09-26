Kozhikode: Keerthana KC, one of the accused in the Vadakara MDMA seizure case involving three former Block Resource Centre (BRC) teachers, was stabbed, allegedly by her partner, near the Vadakara police station on Saturday.

Her partner, Jineesh, 39, was taken into custody in connection with the attack. Keerthana suffered multiple injuries, including a deep wound to her neck, and was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

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Keerthana, a former physical education teacher attached to the Perambra BRC, was earlier granted bail by the Kerala High Court in the drug case. As a condition of bail, she was required to appear at the Vadakara police station every Saturday and sign the register. She was returning from the police station when she was stabbed.

Police said Keerthana suffered injuries on neck, hands and legs and she was given preliminary treatment at Vadakara government hospital before being shifted to the medical college.

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Keerthana is the second accused in the case, which began with the seizure of MDMA from an autorickshaw driver Safvan at Vadakara on June 28. The subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Keerthana and two other BRC teachers, K Kavya and VP Neeshma, besides Iritty native Jijin Kuriakose.

The case had earlier drawn attention after police told the court that they were investigating whether the three teachers had used schoolchildren as carriers for narcotic substances. In a custody application seeking Keerthana's interrogation, police had said they needed to ascertain whether students were involved in drug trafficking and whether others were part of the alleged network.

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Police had also told the court that examination of Keerthana's bank accounts allegedly showed transactions involving the first accused and others, while her mobile phone allegedly contained chats related to narcotic transactions and Google Pay records involving several lakhs of rupees with persons accused in NDPS cases. These are part of the ongoing investigation.

Keerthana was arrested on July 11, while Kavya, Neeshma and Jijin were arrested later. The three teachers were subsequently terminated from service. Kavya, the third accused in the case, was also granted bail by the High Court recently.