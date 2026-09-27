A 60-year-old man died at Vadakkethara in Pazhayannur on Sunday after experiencing vomiting and bodily discomfort. The deceased has been identified as Vinod Kumar (60), a native of Neernamukku, Vadakkethara. Vinod Kumar and his two daughters, Vrinda and Vidya, reportedly ate bread and jam at their residence on Saturday night. Later, all three experienced bodily discomfort and started vomiting.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered at Pazhayannur Police Station, Vinod was admitted in critical condition to Valluvanad Hospital in Ottapalam. Doctors declared him dead around 3.20 am on Sunday.

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According to Neernamukku ward member Geetha Unnikrishnan, Vinod, who worked as a staff member at a grocery store in Ottapalam, ate bread and jam along with his two daughters. "He had four pieces of bread, and his elder daughter Vidya had two pieces of bread, while the younger daughter Vrinda had a portion of one piece. Sometime later, he experienced uneasiness and said he shouldn't have had the bread before he started vomiting. His two daughters experienced similar symptoms. Hence, his family has suspected food poisoning as the cause of death," Geetha told Onmanorama.

"Vidya is currently kept under observation at the hospital, while Vrinda has been discharged and brought home," she added. Vinod's wife, Sunitha, a homemaker, and their 16-year-old son Vivek did not eat the bread and jam, she said.

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A case has been registered at the Pazhayannur police station under Section 194 (unnatural death) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Police said the exact cause of death can be confirmed only after the post-mortem examination. "The inquest procedure has been completed and the body has been taken to Thrissur Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. Only then can we confirm the reason," Sub-Inspector Badarudheen told Onmanorama. After the autopsy, the body will be handed over to Vinod's family.