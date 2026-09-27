Changaramkulam (Malappuram): From a young age, Agnitha had a keen eye on the buses that plied the road in front of her house. She would often tell her mother, Ramya, and father, Premadasan, that her greatest wish was to work on one of them.

A few days ago, she approached Bahir, the owner of the 'Fidamol' bus that runs on the Naranipuzha road, and asked him directly, "Can you make me a conductor on your bus?" Thinking it was a joke, Bahir replied, "Sure, why not? Go get your conductor's license and come back."

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Agnitha, a second-year degree student at Ponnani M E S College, returned two weeks ago, armed with a conductor's license. Bahir was initially taken aback but quickly kept his word. Now, Agnihtha works as the conductor on the 'Fidamol' bus on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays. She boards the bus at 7:15 am and finishes her shift when the bus reaches her house at 6:30 pm, earning 600 rupees a day.

The staff of the 'Nada Sabeel' bus, which operates on the same route, also rallied in support. In a gesture of solidarity, the other conductors on both buses have adjusted their working hours to accommodate Agnihtha's schedule.