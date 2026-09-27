Kottarakkara ∙ Finally, measures have been put in place to remove the soil threatening the 127th Anganwadi building in Kattayil, Odanavattam. The initiative follows a report by Malayala Manorama and a subsequent intervention by Minister Bindu Krishna

The soil mound adjacent to the Anganwadi building was largely cleared yesterday. Classes are expected to resume by next week.

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The Anganwadi has been closed for three months. Panchayat authorities decided to shut down the centre, which caters to around fifteen children, after heavy rains caused soil from the elevated mounds behind the building to collapse and fall near the structure.

The children were relocated to a more distant Anganwadi, with authorities assuring that the soil would be cleared and operations would resume within 10 days. However, due to the increased distance, most children did not attend the alternative Anganwadi.

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The process was expedited after Malayala Manorama recently published a report on the situation. Former Grama Panchayat member Odanavattam Vijayaprakash had lodged a complaint with Minister Bindu Krishna regarding the issue.

The Minister promptly instructed the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) to visit the site and initiate necessary action. Consequently, the soil removal began yesterday. This Anganwadi, catering to 16 children, is considered one of the important centres in Veliyam Panchayat.