Kochi: In a major crackdown under 'Project Zero', the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) seized unaccounted cash worth ₹14.10 lakh and $788 in US currency during a 13-hour raid on properties linked to State Goods and Services Tax (GST) Joint Commissioner Prajani Rajan on Saturday. The day-long operation, which began at 7.45 am and concluded at 9.15 pm, was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation into a disproportionate assets case registered against the official.

Simultaneous searches at 3 locations

A team of Vigilance officials carried out simultaneous searches at three locations: Prajani Rajan's office at the GST Joint Commissionerate in Thevara, her residence in Pachalam, and another residential property she owns in the same locality.

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Deputy Police Superintendent Yesudas A L spearheaded the raid under the direct supervision of Ernakulam Special Cell Police Superintendent M J Sojan, IPS.

₹2.89 crore in disproportionate assets

According to VACB officials, a preliminary inquiry revealed that between 2014 and 2024, the officer allegedly accumulated assets worth approximately ₹2.89 crore that were disproportionate to her known sources of legal income. The raid was initiated following the formal registration of a case based on these initial findings.

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Investigators confirmed that all recovered cash and related financial documents retrieved during the operation will be produced before the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court.

Public urged to report corruption

Highlighting the state’s zero-tolerance policy towards public corruption, Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham, IPS, urged citizens to report any instances of bribery or illegal practices. Information can be reported to the Vigilance authorities via:

Toll-Free Helpline: 1064

Direct Line: 8592900900

WhatsApp: 9447789100

Email: vig.vacb@kerala.gov.in