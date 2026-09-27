Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government is seeking legal advice before deciding to register a case in connection with the CMRL-Exalogic financial transactions, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said. He added that the government cannot register a case merely based on a demand and that all legal aspects need to be examined before proceeding.

The Home Minister was speaking to the media regarding the launch of phase 2 of Operation Toofan.

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When asked about the High Court's question on the delay in registering a case, the minister said there are several matters that need to be clarified before the police can proceed. The court has also been informed about the steps being taken in the matter, he said.

According to the minister, the police had submitted a report to the Director General of Police (DGP). The report, which was filed under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), was subsequently forwarded to the Home Secretary. The Home Secretary then referred the matter to the Advocate General for legal opinion.

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The Advocate General subsequently submitted a report based on the information and documents provided, the minister said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sought registration of a case in connection with the matter. However, the Home Minister said a criminal case cannot be registered "on a whim" and that the government must examine the legal aspects before taking a decision.

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"All legal aspects have to be considered before registering a case," the minister said.