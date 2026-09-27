Thiruvananthapuram

Balalramapuram Ray Vijay Convention Centre: Inauguration of the Sri Uthradom Thirunal Academy of Medical Sciences Graduation Ceremony by Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, 4:30 pm

Kanakakunnu Institution of Engineers Hall: Heart Check-up Camp, 7:30 am



Press Club: Supermarket Welfare Association of Kerala Onam Gift Festival 2026 Lottery Draw, 3:00 pm

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Press Club: Book Launch of 'Ninneppole Mattarumilla' (No One Else Like You) authored by Ajitha Vadayar, presented by Dr. George Onakkoor and Dr. R.B. Sreekala, 5:00 pm

Statue Thainad Hall: Monthly Gathering of M. Ty Writers, 4:00 pm

Jagathy Ulloor Smarakam: Mahakavi Ulloor's Centenary Golden Jubilee Monthly Lecture Series, 4:30 pm

Thirumala Balakrishna Auditorium: Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi Onam Celebrations and Family Get-together, 3:00 pm

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Museum Auditorium: Painting Exhibition by Murugan Krishnapuram, 10:00 am

PMG Student Centre: Vayalar Rama Varma Memorial Trust – Kerala University Union Students' Painting Competition, 1:00 pm

Kollam

Kollam Sunbay Auditorium: Kerala Pulayar Mahasabha State Conference – Concluding Session. Ministers K.A. Thulasi and Bindu Krishna will attend. 10:00 am.

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Kollam Nellimukku Clouds Resort: Kerala Traders and Industrialists Coordination Committee, Ramankulangara Unit – Onam Celebration, Family Get-together, and Reception for Public Representatives. Ministers Shibu Baby John and Bindu Krishna will attend. 4:00 pm.

Kottaykkakam Onam Celebration Venue: Onam Celebration - Tug-of-War Competition – 3:00 pm, Film Song Competition – 4:00 pm, Cinematic Dance, Competition – 5:00 pm, Public Meeting and Prize Distribution – 7:00 pm, Fireworks Display – 8:00 pm, Folk Song Performance – 9:00 pm

Elavoor Amma Charitable Trust Premises: Office Building Inauguration and Distribution of Medical Financial Aid. 3:00 pm.

Kochi

Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Library: Painting competition for school students, part of poet Changampuzha's birthday celebration – 10:00 am.

Edappally Changampuzha Park: Aksharakeli annual conference, commemoration of poet N.K. Desam, and award ceremony – 10:00 am.

Ernakulam Sahodara Soudham: Sree Narayana Seva Sangham Youth Conference – 10:00 am.

Willingdon Island: Kerala Travel Mart at Samudra Sagara Convention Centre – 10:00 am.

Ernakulam Town Hall: Exhibition of ancient coins, stamps, and currency – Coin Expo – 10:00 am.

Thammanam Vinoda Library: Senior Citizens Forum meeting and birthday celebration – 3:30 pm.

Kacheripady Gandhi Peace Foundation: Launch of V. Venugopal's novel "Cherippukuthi" by Justice Dr. K. Sukumaran – 4:00 pm.

Kaloor Kannan Nair Cultural Centre: "Anyone Can Sing" – 4:00 pm; "Anyone Can Speak" – 6:00 pm.

Marine Drive, Abdul Kalam Marg: CJP Public Meeting – 4:30 pm.

Ernakulam Fine Arts Hall: Devarajan Master Foundation anniversary and award ceremony, followed by a live music performance led by Mohan Sithara – 5:00 pm.

Vennala Abhaya Matha Church: Feast – Holy Mass presided over by Archbishop Dr. Francis Kallarakkal, procession, and instrumental fusion show – 5:00 pm.

Ernakulam Durbar Hall Arts Centre: Prize distribution for winners of the book review competition organized by Induchoodan Foundation – 5:30 pm.

Edappally Changampuzha Park: Carnatic music concert by C.R. Vaidyanathan, organised by Edappally Sangeetha Sadas – 6:00 pm.

Kozhikode

Chelannur Maakkadath Area: Free Medical Camp organised by Ambalathukulangara Ashraya Residents Association in collaboration with Malabar Hospital 9.00 am.

Kallai Road Urban Bank Auditorium: International Week Celebration led by the Kozhikode District Association of the Deaf. Inauguration by Nishad Poochakkal 9.00 am.

Meitra Hospital: Free Registration Gynecology General Camp 9.30 am.

Nalanda Auditorium: Janata Construction and General Workers Union Silver Jubilee Celebration - Concluding Ceremony 9.30 am.

K.P. Kesava Menon Hall: Sabarmati Sarga Sahithi - P. Padmarajan Short Story Award Announcement 9.30 am.

Nalanda Auditorium: Kerala Private Medical Technicians Association District Convention. Inauguration by MLA Vidya Balakrishnan 9.30.

Nadakkavu Agneyam Grand Resort: 'Chaat.. Lmazha' presents 'Chiratha Friendship Meet'. Inauguration by Mayor O. Sadashivan 10.00 am.

Thali Padmashree Auditorium: Samantha Samajam Family Get-together 10.00 am.

CSI Cathedral Hall: MISH presents 'Harmony Fest' - Concluding Ceremony with Minister Ramesh Chennithala 10.00.

Panoli Road Devisahayam Library Hall: Kerala State Commission Agent Workers Union District Executive Meeting 10.00.

Sarovaram Trade Centre: MSS State Full Conference. Inauguration by Minister Ramesh Chennithala 10.30.

Thali Zamorin Higher Secondary School: Yogakshemasabha Annual Council Meeting 10.30.

Academy Art Gallery: 'Varnavismayam' - Painting and Photography Exhibition by members and families of SBI Kozhikode Friends Forum 11.00 am.

Convent Road: Great Bombay Circus 1.00 pm, 5.00 pm, 7.30 pm.

Mananchira Sports Council Hall: First Award Presentation for a Serial Actress, instituted by G. Devarajan Master Music Academy. Presented by Director P.K. Radhakrishnan 2.00 pm.

Sukruteendra Kalamandiram: Launch of 'Kerala Muslim Renaissance Volume 2' and Historical Seminar. Launched by Minister Ramesh Chennithala 2.00 pm.

CH Centre: C.H. Commemoration and Pravasi Bhavan Inauguration. Muslim League State President Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal to attend 3.00 pm.

K.P. Kesava Menon Hall: Gospel Meet led by Calvary Prayer Fellowship 3.00 pm.

Kottooli S.N. Auditorium: Indian Anti-Corruption Mission District Conference and Karma Shreshta Award Presentation. District Panchayat President Milli Mohan to attend 3.00 pm.

Chalappuram Kesari Bhavan: Bi-monthly Music Concert by Sadhakam Sangeetha Sabha 6.00 pm.

Rhythm House: Granma Books presents the launch of 'Why Do Gunpowder Smoke in Sweat Glands?' - a collection of plays by Sudheer Ambalappad. Launched by Director Shyamaprasad 6.00 pm. Play Presentation 7.30 pm.

Town Hall: Opus Music Lounge presents 'Kuch Dil Ne Kaha' - a Musical Evening 7.00 pm.

Meenoos Auditorium: Atharwala Tharavad Family Get-together 9.30 pm.

Parayanchery Sea Shell Hotel Auditorium: Vaarmukil Foundation Family Get-together 10.00 pm.

Lavantis Convention Centre: ICON 4, National Optometry Conference. Inauguration by Minister Ramesh Chennithala 2.00 am.