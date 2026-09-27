Thiruvananthapuram: Dealing a big blow to those applying for fresh domestic LPG connections, consumers will now receive a new composite cylinder weighing 10 kg instead of the existing 14.2 kg. The price of the new cylinder and the rates for the fresh connections have also been increased significantly.

Oil companies have been implementing the new measures in Kerala over the last several months, based on the directives of the Central Government following the tensions in West Asia.

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“The charges for issuing a fresh domestic LPG connection, including the price of the regulator, are around ₹5,000. This amount is non-refundable,” said an employee of a gas agency. Additionally, consumers will have to pay over ₹1,500 for a 10-kg composite gas cylinder. Earlier, consumers needed to pay only around ₹4,000 for a new domestic LPG connection.

Currently, a subsidised cylinder is priced at around ₹960 in Kerala, compared to which the gas in the new cylinder costs more than twice as much per kg. Moreover, new consumers would be forced to purchase more cylinders during a year, as they are smaller.

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Meanwhile, oil companies are continuing to refill and supply 14.2 kg LPG cylinders to old customers under the existing arrangement. Such customers are also eligible to receive a subsidy. However, they will lose these benefits if the connection is changed.

Priority for PNG in cities

The Central Government has issued instructions to implement the policy of promoting PNG (Piped Natural Gas) for domestic use in urban areas. The Centre has also directed State Governments to provide facilities to achieve this goal.

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Following this, severe restrictions have been imposed on issuing fresh domestic LPG connections in areas where the PNG project is being implemented. Incentives have also been announced for old LPG consumers to switch to PNG.