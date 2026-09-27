At Thrissur North Bus Stand, on the Thiruvilwamala route, a bus was parked. What made it so striking about a person in the driver's seat was his black turban, a long flowing beard, a thick moustache, and a prominent red mark on his forehead. He had a distinct Sikh appearance. There seemed no doubt that he was a Sardarji.

But then, you find yourself taking a second, even a third look. A Punjabi driving a local bus? The curiosity was uncontainable. On asking him in Malayalam whether he was a Punjabi, the reply came in pure Malayalam,

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"My name is Manoj," he said. A native of Pazhayannoor, Manoj has been sporting this look for the past year. The forty-year-old started driving at a young age, taking on family responsibilities. He's been driving trucks and buses since 2007.

It was some Punjabi friends he made last year, while trucking through North Indian states like Maharashtra and Punjab, who transformed him into 'Mallu Singh'. Manoj said he loved Punjabi food and culture.

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"Unlike our people, they're truly happy-go-lucky folks," he shared. "They take good care of their diet and health."

When asked how locals react to his appearance, he replied, "People usually assume I'm Punjabi and walk away without a word. Then I often overhear them whispering about me from a distance."

"I take it all in good humour," Manoj said.