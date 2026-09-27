Thiruvalla: The town is without a bus shelter, leaving passengers arriving in Thiruvalla struggling with the harsh sun and heavy rain. The absence of a bus shelter near SCS Junction, a major hub, is causing significant hardship for commuters. This location is a crucial waiting point for buses heading to Mallappally and Mannar from the private bus stand.

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Passengers are forced to wait by the roadside, enduring the sun and rain until their bus arrives. Women, children, the elderly, and the sick are among those who suffer the most. Their only recourse is to seek temporary refuge in shop verandahs, but this often creates a nuisance for the merchants. Furthermore, when a bus arrives while people are waiting at a distance, they are compelled to rush through traffic to board it. Commuters highlight that this situation significantly increases the risk of accidents.

The plight of passengers worsened months ago when the shade trees that once stood here were cut down. Currently, the only relief comes from the shade of a single remaining tree. Besides having to stand for long periods in intense sun, during the monsoon, they are forced to wait for buses while getting completely drenched. Passengers are urging the municipality and concerned authorities to take immediate action to establish a safe bus shelter near SCS Junction, a crucial area.