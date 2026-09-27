Kakkanad: To address the issue of vagrants congregating in public spaces and begging with children at traffic signals across Kochi city, an inspection team will be constituted, comprising representatives from various government departments.

Collector G Priyanka informed the District Development Committee meeting that the inspection would be completed on an urgent basis, and subsequent action would be taken. The team will comprise representatives from the Corporation, Police, and the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO). The issue was raised at the meeting by MLA T J Vinod.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vinod also called for urgent resolution of the water scarcity issues plaguing Vathuthala, Cheranalloor, Pachalam, and Ayyappankavu regions. MLA Uma Thomas urged for the swift completion of land acquisition necessary for the construction of the Athani bridge, located near the Collectorate. The Collector also directed the City Police to investigate complaints of traffic congestion resulting from illegal parking between Collectorate Junction and IMG Junction.

ADM K. Manoj, Sub Collector Granthe Sai Krishna, DFO O P Karthik, District Planning Officer T Jyothimol, among others, were present at the meeting.