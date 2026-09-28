Aluva: Road renovation projects under local self-governing bodies have been stalled for five months following a sharp increase in tar prices. This has reportedly severely hampered development activities in various panchayats. Construction work, for which tenders were finalised when tar was priced at ₹9,000 per barrel, has now come to a standstill after its cost more than doubled.

A barrel of tar that previously cost ₹9,000 from the refinery now commands ₹18,000. This price surge has been in effect since last April. While the Public Works Department (PWD) compensated its contractors for the increased tar prices, thereby not impacting their road projects, the issue here is that the Local Self-Government Department has not been willing to issue an order approving the higher rates, despite repeated requests from panchayat governing bodies.

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Many panchayat roads, for which tenders were floated and contracts awarded long ago, are now crumbling and untarred. This includes roads whose renovation was stalled due to the Model Code of Conduct during the Assembly elections.

Sreekumar Mullappilly, an independent member of Kadungalloor panchayat, stated that a petition has been submitted to the Chief Minister and the Local Self-Government Minister, demanding an order that permits panchayats to disburse funds for the increased tar prices. He added that if there's any further delay, they would approach the High Court.