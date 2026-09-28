Local residents are full of praise for two farmer brothers who have transformed a stretch of the roadside into a vibrant, colourful garden. Located at Prabhat Junction in Kappiset, along the Pulpally–Vandikkadavu route, this eye-catching garden has become a delightful sight for everyone passing by.

The creators behind this beautiful initiative are Baby Panjikkalayil and his brother Francis. The duo has planted multi-tiered rows of flowering plants along their property’s boundary on both sides of the road. Even in the scorching summer heat, the brothers diligently water and tend to the plants every day.

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For several years now, they have made it a habit to beautify this roadside. Inspired by their efforts, a community-driven campaign was previously launched to plant saplings along the entire route; unfortunately, those plants eventually withered away due to a lack of upkeep.

The current garden features a variety of marigolds brought from Karnataka. Because the flowers are left unplucked, the entire stretch remains in full, glorious bloom.

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The elder brother, Baby, is an active farmer and one of the district's leading beekeepers, marketing pure honey under the brand name 'Wayanad Honey.' His younger brother, Francis, runs a plant nursery. The brothers credit their family members as well, who actively support them in keeping this roadside garden alive and beautiful.