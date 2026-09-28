Thiruvananthapuram: Security arrangements for Chief Minister VD Satheesan are set to be strengthened amid concerns over people, including media personnel, getting too close to him during public programmes and travel.

In a confidential message issued by the State Special Branch headquarters, the police have been directed to take additional precautions during the Chief Minister's programmes and movement.

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The message noted that uncontrolled crowds have been approaching the Chief Minister and, in some instances, attempting to touch him. Such incidents could pose a security risk, the communication said.

District Police Chiefs have been instructed to ensure adequate police deployment at venues where the Chief Minister attends programmes and along his travel routes. The deployment will include both uniformed personnel and police officers in mufti.

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The communique also directed the police to take necessary measures to prevent any untoward incident during the Chief Minister's movements.

The message, issued by the ADGP (Intelligence), was circulated to senior police officers, including IGPs, DIGs, District Police Chiefs and Special Branch officials across Kerala.