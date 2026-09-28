Alappuzha: The non-functional high-mast and mini-mast lights at major junctions along the national highway – including Pathirappally and Poomkavu Junctions, and busy areas like Chettikad and Kattoor – are causing significant hardship for night travellers. Lights remain unlit at junctions in Pathirappally, Poomkavu, Our Junction, Chettikad taluk hospital, and near the Chettikad SYNKS Library.

According to the natives, high-mast and mini-mast lights at Kattoor School, Korthusseril temple, and Shastri Junction in Mararikkulam South Panchayat have been completely out of order for over a year. Commuters in these areas currently rely solely on the light from nearby shops. Once shops close, the entire region is plunged into complete darkness.

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The unlit junctions along the national highway pose a significant accident risk for both pedestrians and motorists. Additionally, in areas like the vicinity of Pattukalam temple, the beach near Priyadarshini Junction, and Poomkavu Church, the lights are only partially functional.

This issue includes high-mast and mini-mast lights installed since 2021. The responsibility for maintaining these lights, once their warranty period expires, lies with the respective Panchayats. The failure to carry out this maintenance properly is what has led to the lights becoming non-functional.

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Locals complain that with these lights, installed at a cost of lakhs, having gone dark, the nuisance from anti-social elements has also increased. Moreover, accidents caused by vehicles colliding without realising that the junctions are unlit due to insufficient light are becoming a frequent occurrence. Locals demand that the lights be repaired as soon as possible, prioritising public safety.