Kozhikode: The Home Department is likely to put on hold its decision to reinstate former Kozhikode Assistant Commissioner of Police A Umesh following strong opposition from the Congress district leadership.

Umesh was suspended as part of disciplinary action in connection with a sexual assault case. The decision to revoke his suspension and reinstate him had triggered protests among Congress leaders and workers in Kozhikode.

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On Sunday, DCC president and MLA K Praveen Kumar and other Congress leaders met Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala and conveyed their objections. The Home Minister is learnt to have assured them that the decision to reinstate Umesh would be kept on hold for the time being.

Umesh was directed to report to the police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday after his suspension was revoked.

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Umesh was suspended following a complaint by a woman from Palakkad, accusing him of sexually assaulting her after she was detained during a raid. She alleged that he had promised to drop the case against her as well. He was also accused of accepting bribes from four young men.

The allegations against Umesh were contained in the suicide note of Cherpulassery SHO Binu Thomas, who died by suicide at his official quarters. After the note came to light, the woman gave a statement to the Palakkad police corroborating the allegations against Umesh.

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The Congress district leadership has also alleged that Umesh was involved in the Chevayur Service Cooperative Bank governing body election held in November 2024. Congress leaders have alleged that Umesh indirectly helped the CPM during the election and that he assaulted Congress workers.

The district leadership further alleged that Umesh colluded with the CPM, including by facilitating bogus voting, and that this led to the Congress losing control of the Chevayur Service Cooperative Bank.