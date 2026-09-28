Several events are scheduled across Kerala, including book launches, inaugurations of digital platforms and stadiums, a seminar, and an art exhibition, with ministers attending various functions.

Several events are scheduled across Kerala, including book launches, inaugurations of digital platforms and stadiums, a seminar, and an art exhibition, with ministers attending various functions.

Several events are scheduled across Kerala, including book launches, inaugurations of digital platforms and stadiums, a seminar, and an art exhibition, with ministers attending various functions.