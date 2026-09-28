Thiruvananthapuram: Having secured additional electricity through separate monthly contracts, Kerala is set to tide over its acute power shortage from October.

Apart from these contracts, the state will have around 4,700 MW of power available until December, followed by 4,550 MW a month until July 14, 2027. Efforts are also under way to secure additional power through fresh contracts.

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For October to December, contracts have been finalised for 500 MW between 5 pm and 10 pm, with an additional 88 MW contracted between 6.30 pm and midnight in October, 240 MW in November and 384 MW in December.

Kerala will also have an additional 300 MW from next month as the agreement to repay the power borrowed during the last summer expires on September 30.

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No power cuts for third straight day

Meanwhile, the state escaped power curtailment for the third consecutive day on Sunday. In addition to the 200 MW secured from Madhya Pradesh under an agreement to return the power in December, another 300 MW became available by Sunday morning.

The state was also able to procure the required quantity of power from the real-time market. The recent fall in real-time market power prices to below ₹10 a unit also came as a relief.

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Power available from October

(in MW, apart from month-wise contracts)