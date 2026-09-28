Malappuram: The second phase of the state government’s anti-drug campaign, Operation Thoofan, was launched on Monday with the inauguration of the Toofan Janajagratha Samithi (Public Awareness Committee) at Vengara in Malappuram.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, who inaugurated the state-level programme in Malabar Arts and Science College, said the first phase of the Operation Toofan campaign had helped reduce drug use in the state by 20 to 30 per cent since its launch.

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The second phase, Operation Toofan 2.0, focuses on strengthening community participation at the local-government level to prevent the spread and use of drugs. The programme combines the Excise Department’s 100-day action plan with the Home Department’s Operation Toofan 2.0.

Reducing the demand for drugs, intervening at an early stage, and ensuring treatment, counselling and rehabilitation for people affected by drug addiction are among the key objectives of the initiative.

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The second phase will be implemented through a series of programmes, including Toofan Strike, Toofan Care, Toofan App, Toofan ICE, Toofan Play and Toofan Drug-Free Campus Accreditation.

As part of the campaign, Toofan Grama Sabhas will be convened in all wards to strengthen public participation. The programme will also identify and mobilise Thunder Volunteers and Toofan Warriors to support anti-drug activities at the grassroots level.

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Minister Ramesh Chennithala declared all those who attended the function as Toofan Warriors and presented Toofan badges to gram panchayat presidents.

Industries, IT and AI Minister PK Kunhalikutty presided over the function. Local Self-Government Department Principal Director Divya S Iyer administered the Toofan pledge. Local Self-Government Minister KM Shaji, MPs, MLAs and others attended the event.