Kozhikode: Popular YouTuber and film reviewer Aswanth Kok was arrested by the Eranhippalam police here on Monday for driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was taken into custody by a police team near Eranhippalam Junction after he allegedly drove his car recklessly, posing a risk to other motorists.

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According to a senior police officer, the police control room received information that a person was driving dangerously and causing accidents. A police team rushed to the spot and intercepted the vehicle.

“We found him inside the car in an inebriated condition. He was taken into custody soon after,” the officer said.

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Aswanth Kok is known for his sharply worded reviews of Malayalam films and his commentary on the film industry. His reviews and social-media content have gained a substantial following.

Earlier, the Kerala Film Producers Association had approached the authorities alleging that his activities as a film reviewer and the income generated through social-media content amounted to violations of professional rules.

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In 2023, Aswanth Kok was among those named in a case registered by the Kochi City Police following a complaint by filmmaker Ubaini E. The filmmaker had alleged that social-media reviewers attempted to damage the prospects of his film Rahel Makan Kora.

The case was among the developments that triggered a wider debate in Kerala over review bombing and the influence of online film reviewers on theatrical releases.