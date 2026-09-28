Kochi: The inaugural edition of The Week Half Marathon made a spirited start in Kochi, drawing more than 3,000 participants keen to test their endurance across different distances. The event featured a half marathon, a 10 km run and a 5 km fun run, all of which saw enthusiastic participation.



Olympian Sini Jose and The Week Editor-in-Charge V S Jayaschandran flagged off the half marathon at 5 am from Bristow Ground on Willingdon Island. As many as 280 runners took on the 21 km challenge, running from Bristow Ground to Thevara before returning to the island and completing a loop around it.



Arjuna Award winner and international badminton player George Thomas and Baby Memorial Hospital director Dr Anju Maria Alex flagged off the 10 km run. Actor Jayasurya flagged off the fun run, which also saw several children taking part.

MLA Muhammad Shiyas along with former international volleyball player and Assistant Commissioner of Customs S A Madhu, presented medals to the winners. The Week News Editor Mathew T George also spoke at the event. All participants who completed their respective races received finisher medals. Kavitha of Zappers led a lively Zumba session at the event.

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Sanju, Prahlad emerge winners

Vyttila resident Sanju Joseph won the 21 km half marathon with a timing of 1:23:39. A member of the Panampilly Nagar Runners Club, Sanju works with the finance division of Hinduja Leyland Group. Rahul Kumar from Uttar Pradesh finished second in 1:26:20, while Surbhay Kumar took the third spot.

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Prahlad Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh and a Navy Agniveer, won the 10 km category in 35:37. K U Harikrishnan and K Athul finished second and third, respectively.