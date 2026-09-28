Thrissur: Amidst a severe power crisis at the Medical College Hospital, the extraordinary dedication of a team of doctors helped save the life of a critically ill young man. Doctors saved the life of a young painting worker by urgently restoring power to the cath lab, where surgeries were halted due to a power disruption, and performing an angioplasty.

The electricity supply to the hospital's theatre block was shutdown from Friday. As engineers were unable to fix the fault, all surgeries in the theatre, including those in the cath lab, were postponed.

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It was amidst this crisis that doctors were approached for help. The painting worker, who had collapsed unconscious while on the painting job at nearby Doctor's Academy, was taken to the emergency ward.

Upon examination, doctors at the Medical College confirmed that the young man had suffered a severe heart attack. A coronary angiogram, performed immediately after moving the patient to the cath lab, revealed that one of the main arteries supplying blood to the heart was completely blocked. Doctors determined that an angioplasty was the only way to save his life, and it had to be performed urgently.

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The doctors were left with a challenge as the cath lab could not be operated due to the power crisis. Dr S Praveen and Dr A Krishnakumar from the Cardiology Department immediately informed Hospital Superintendent Dr Lijo J Kollannoor and sought an urgent way to operate the cath lab.

With the help of the electrical engineering department of PWD, the hospital received electricity to the cath lab through a special line and doctors completed the angioplasty successfully. Doctors reported that the patient, who is currently in the ICU, is recovering well.