Kannur: The Aralam Butterfly Sanctuary is witnessing a growing influx of visitors, eager to feast their eyes on butterflies and experience the cool embrace of the forest. Alongside school and college students, the general public is also arriving at the sanctuary in Valayamchal to get a close-up feel of the forest's wilderness.

Safari is permitted in the sanctuary from 8 am to 3 pm. Visitors can trek two kilometres through the forest on foot. Following this, there is also the option to travel by jeep up to the watchtower, located 8 kilometres further. Rental jeeps for this purpose are readily available at Valayamchal.

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The entry fee is ₹140 for adults and ₹40 for children. Visitors also benefit from the services of a Forest Department guide. School and college students, along with their teachers, are visiting the sanctuary as part of their study tours to understand nature and wildlife up close. Providing opportunities for nature studies and a direct experience of forest life, the Aralam Butterfly Sanctuary is fast becoming a beloved tourist destination for the public.

Travellers arriving from Iritty can take the Palappuzha route, those from Peravoor can use the Odenthode route, visitors from Keezhpally can come via Kakkuva, and those from Kanichar can reach the sanctuary via Valayamchal.