Numerous events occurred across Kerala on World Heart Day and during National Nutrition Month, including award presentations, gatherings, seminars, inaugurations, exhibitions, feasts, and health-related activities.

Numerous events occurred across Kerala on World Heart Day and during National Nutrition Month, including award presentations, gatherings, seminars, inaugurations, exhibitions, feasts, and health-related activities.

Numerous events occurred across Kerala on World Heart Day and during National Nutrition Month, including award presentations, gatherings, seminars, inaugurations, exhibitions, feasts, and health-related activities.