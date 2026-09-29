Key events in Kerala: Civil Service sports meet, medicine and financial aid distribution on Sept 29
Numerous events occurred across Kerala on World Heart Day and during National Nutrition Month, including award presentations, gatherings, seminars, inaugurations, exhibitions, feasts, and health-related activities.
Numerous events occurred across Kerala on World Heart Day and during National Nutrition Month, including award presentations, gatherings, seminars, inaugurations, exhibitions, feasts, and health-related activities.
Numerous events occurred across Kerala on World Heart Day and during National Nutrition Month, including award presentations, gatherings, seminars, inaugurations, exhibitions, feasts, and health-related activities.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Press Club: Karmashree Award Presentation by Sukumarunni Education Trust, attended by Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Ministers N Shamsudheen, P C Vishnunath. 11:00 am
- Palayam Sathyan Memorial Hall: KSEB Pensioners' Gathering. Minister Sunny Joseph. 11:30 am
- Thycaud Guest House: All India Lawyers' Union Seminar. MV Govindan. 3:00 pm
- Kamaleswaram Convention Centre: Inauguration of the Rashtriya Poshan Maah (National Nutrition Month) under the Nutrition Program. 10:30 am
- KIMS Health Osler Hall: Inauguration of the 'Hrudayam' Project, coinciding with World Heart Day. 3:00 pm
- Poojappura Achutha Menon Centre: Samanwayam Charchavedi Monthly Poetry Meet. 3:00 pm
- Kowdiar Kuravankonam Road, Bhavageetham Prayana Art Gallery: Art Exhibition. 5:30 pm
- Vellayambalam Little Flower Church: Feast Celebration, Holy Mass. 5:45 pm
- Vattiyoorkavu Little Flower Roman Catholic Church: Holy Mass on the occasion of the Feast of St Little Therese. 5:30 pm
Kollam
- District Panchayat Jayan Memorial Hall: Inauguration of the 'Lahari Mukta Kollam' (Drug-Free Kollam) Public Campaign. Ministers Ramesh Chennithala, Bindu Krishna. 11:00 am
- Sakthikulangara Sree Dharma Sastha Temple: Bhagavata Saptaha Yajna. 5:00 pm
- Polayathode National Nagar Muhyiddin Qadiriya Majlis: Gilani Annual Urs (Nearcha), Ratheeb-Dua, and Annadanam (Community Feast). 12:00 pm
- Kollam Press Club Premises: Walkathon organised by N.S. Cooperative Hospital as part of World Heart Day observance. 7:00 am
Kottayam
- Thirunakkara Maidan: All Kerala Caterers' Association State Conference. Public Meeting inaugurated by Minister Ramesh Chennithala. 5:00 pm
- Manganam Mandiram Hospital V C Varghese Hall: P.C. George Memorial Lecture by Sister Joan Chungappura. 10:00 am
- Neelimangalam Juma Masjid Hall: Municipal Ward 53 Meeting. 11:00 am
Kochi
- Ernakulam Maharaja's College Ground: District Civil Service Sports Meet - Athletics Competitions. 8:00 am
- Kadavanthra Indoor Stadium: District Civil Service Sports Meet - Game Events. 8:00 am
- Pathadipalam Kerala Museum: Various programs as part of 'Climate Week India'. Weaving Workshop, Panel Discussion. 10:00 am
- Ernakulam General Hospital Telemedicine Hall: Medicine and Financial Aid Distribution by Jeevan Raksha Charity and Service Society. 11:00 am
- District Court Bar Association Ground: 'Constitution Toons' Cartoon Exhibition, preceding the All India Lawyers' Union District Conference. Inauguration by Justice V.K. Mohanan. 1:00 pm
- Kaloor Kannan Nair Memorial Cultural Centre: 'Anybody Can Sing' – 4:00 pm, Ghazal – 7:00 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: 'Aazhchavattom' (Weekly Roundup) – 5:30 pm, 'Swarakkoottu' presented by Kochi FM – 6:30 pm
Kozhikode
- Mananchira Maidan: World Heart Day – 'A Walk for the Heart' Flag-off by Mayor O Sadashivan. 7:00 am
- Thiruvambadi Sacred Heart Church Parish Hall: State-level Conclave on Farmer Safety and Wildlife Conflict Mitigation. Ministers Shibu Baby John, A P Anilkumar, T. Siddique. 10:00 am
- Karaparamba – Meitra Hospital Road, Canolly Towers: Inauguration of the E-Mitra Public Service Centre and Chess Academy launched by Forward. Mayor O Sadashivan. 10:00 am
- Fatima Hospital: World Heart Day Celebration – Life-saving Award presentation to Omega Bus employees V Ashwin and M S Abhinand by ACP P Pramod. 12:00 pm
- Mangavu Hospital Campus: Distribution of 'Aashwas' Family Security Assistance Scheme by Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (Kerala Traders and Industrialists Coordination Committee), and reception for state and district leaders. K Jayanth MLA, Mayor O Sadashivan. 4:00 pm
- Muthalakulam TBS Building, N E Balakrishnamarar Hall: Release of Thankachan Antony Wayanad's short story collection by K F George. 4:00 pm
- Chavara Cultural Centre: Haasyavedi's 'The Audience are the Stars' Program. 4:44 pm